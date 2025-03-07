Lindisfarne Festival unveils over 50 new artists for its 10th birthday line-up

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 14:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Lindisfarne Festival, the event which brings a close to festival season in the North East, is turning 10 in style this year.

The festival has announced over 50 new artists set to join the party on the stunning Northumberland coast this August.

Joining the already stellar line-up are Shooglenifty, Beans on Toast, Sandi Thom, When Rivers Meet, Small Fakers, Jeremiah Ferrari, Anton Decks, Earl Grey, Sista Paula, The Funk Monks, Pistol Daisys, Guest Singer and so many more — all ready to bring their magic to one of the UK’s most unique festival locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Vaccines at Lindisfarne Festival 2024.The Vaccines at Lindisfarne Festival 2024.
The Vaccines at Lindisfarne Festival 2024.

The excitement isn’t stopping there, with the final headline act still to be revealed and another wave of artists still to come.

“We always say Lindisfarne Festival is where music, magic and mayhem collide and this year, we’re going even bigger,” said Debbie Travis-Waller, spokesperson for Lindisfarne Festival.

“It’s our 10th birthday, and we’re celebrating with the biggest, wildest, most diverse line-up we’ve ever had. From huge headliners to homegrown talent, there’s something for every kind of festival-goer. This is going to be a proper pilgrimage to remember.”

The lineup for Lindisfarne Festival 2025The lineup for Lindisfarne Festival 2025
The lineup for Lindisfarne Festival 2025 | Lindisfarne Festival

The event’s 10th birthday wouldn’t be complete without a monumental line-up - and the headline quartet set to top the bill this year delivers just that. First up, dance music icon Armand Van Helden, the chart-smashing DJ and producer is set to bring some of the world’s best beats to the coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining him are folk-rock pioneers The Waterboys, whose hits like The Whole of the Moon have soundtracked generations of festival memories.

Scouse sensation Jamie Webster also takes centre stage this year, fresh from selling out arenas and becoming the voice of a new working-class generation.

And then there’s Hawkwind — the original space-rock pioneers, bringing over five decades of psychedelia to the festival’s Lindi Legends slot.

Related topics:NorthumberlandArtistsMusicHeadliners

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice