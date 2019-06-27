Out of this world entertainment added to line-up for South Tyneside Festival's summer parade
Several out of this world acts have been added to the line-up for South Tyneside Festival’s popular Summer Parade.
Gravity-defying acrobats and other-worldly visitors are set to wow, when the Summer Parade returns to South Shields on Saturday, July 6.
The entertainment in Bents Park at the end of the route, will see this year’s Space Fantasy theme brought to life, with the addition of Heliosphere to the line-up.
In an act which has impressed audiences around the world for more than two decades, Heliosphere creates the illusion of flying in an aerial show, by suspending an acrobat underneath a large helium balloon.
Parade-goers can also look out for Are We Alien, a pair of extra-terrestrial characters who will be roaming the grounds, using humour and mimicking in a bid to learn more about how humans interact.
Elsewhere, the Wonky Olympics will be on hand to entertain visitors of all ages with its comedic assault course – complete with sweatbands, hula hoops and a tiny megaphone.
Councillor Alan Kerr, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council is confident the performers will put on a great show.
“I always look forward to seeing all of the talented acts at Bents Park following the Summer Parade and there is an excellent line-up this year,” said Cllr Kerr.
“The event attracts visitors from far and wide and this year is certainly shaping up to be one that is not to be missed.”
Those heading to the park will also be able to try temporary glitter tattoos, get their faces painted and visit the beer tent, with a bar, musical entertainment and space-themed children’s craft activities.
Richard Ord Jr, of Colmans Seafood Temple, said: “The town is buzzing during the summer months thanks to the South Tyneside Festival and we are delighted to be supporting the event for another year.
“It’s a fantastic day out for the whole family and it sounds like this year’s parade and entertainment will be one of the best yet.”
The South Tyneside Festival’s three-month programme includes live music from local bands, a children’s fun fest and the popular Sunday concert series.