Sing along to Castles in the Sky as dance legend Ian Van Dahl heads to South Shields

The DJ, who is behind classics such as Castles in The Sky, Reason and Try, will make his first appearance in South Shields at Jade Thirlwall’s Industry nightclub in Ocean Road on Saturday, July 30.

Ian Van Dahl was the group name for the trance act who rose to fame with the tracks, with DJ Christophe Chantzis, who will be hitting the decks at Industry, becoming one of Belgium’s most-successful producers.

Promoter Dan Whale is bringing the DJ to the town via his events company TMW Entertainment in partnership with Proper Mint Concerts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Christophe Chantzis, producer and DJ behind Ian Van Dahl

He said: “I am committed to bringing big name acts to the town to help regenerate the nightlife after a number of hard years.

"Ian Van Dahl burst into the European consciousness in 2001 when debut single Castles In The Sky became the soundtrack to the summer.”

The DJ will be joined by special guest DJ OPD, an industry-respected DJ who specialises in classic retro dance and Ibiza classics, who is also making his South Shields debut.

Ross Campebell-Carmen is the manager of both Industry Nightclub and Arbeia Bar.

Arbeia, South Shields

He said: "It's a huge privilege to have such an iconic DJ play at the club. We're working hard to rebuild a credible nightlife in South Shields once more, and a guest appearance by Ian really shows how far we have come since opening."