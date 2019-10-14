Chris, 33, and professional dance partner Karen Hauer were the first couple to be confirmed as safe for week five of Strictly Come Dancing, despite their Elton John-inspired Jive leaving them third-bottom on the leaderboard.

Head judge Shirley Ballas and colleague Motsi Mabuse were on their feet as Chris and Karen finished their routine, with the comedian receiving praise for his continued improvement throughout the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In week one of the show, which launched in September, he scored only 13 marks for his Cha Cha Cha.

And now work has already turned to next week, with the dad-of-one pledging on Twitter to get better and keep audiences smiling.

In a series of messages, Chris said: “Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for us this week. You’re all absolutely lush!

“I’ll keep trying to get better and entertain you all best I can. Big love to Karen Hauer for not murdering me yet.

Chris and Karen take on a fast-paced Jive in week four of the competition. Picture: BBC/Guy Levy/PA.

It’s not yet known which routine Chris and Karen will perform next on the show – but it’s due to be announced, along with the couple’s song, in the next few days.

Following the results show, which aired on Sunday, October 13 and saw a shock elimation for BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, Karen also took to social media full of praise and thanks for her partner’s efforts on the show.

She added: “Every week Chris Ramsey keeps improving and working really hard to be the best that he can be. Proud of you!”

*The Shields Gazette is supporting local lad Chris to lift the Strictly Glitterball Trophy in this year’s show. Share the love for our campaign and tag us in your good luck messages and selfies using #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey.

The Shields Gazette is backing Chris Ramsey in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.