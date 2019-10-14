South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey thanks 'lush' public for voting on Strictly Come Dancing
A flash of the Rocketman certainly did the trick for South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey as he sailed through to next week’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.
Chris, 33, and professional dance partner Karen Hauer were the first couple to be confirmed as safe for week five of Strictly Come Dancing, despite their Elton John-inspired Jive leaving them third-bottom on the leaderboard.
The pair, who received their joint-highest score of 26 for Saturday, October 12’s routine, were also the first to perform on the night and opened the show with glitz, glam, kicks and flicks!
Head judge Shirley Ballas and colleague Motsi Mabuse were on their feet as Chris and Karen finished their routine, with the comedian receiving praise for his continued improvement throughout the competition.
In week one of the show, which launched in September, he scored only 13 marks for his Cha Cha Cha.
And now work has already turned to next week, with the dad-of-one pledging on Twitter to get better and keep audiences smiling.
In a series of messages, Chris said: “Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for us this week. You’re all absolutely lush!
“I’ll keep trying to get better and entertain you all best I can. Big love to Karen Hauer for not murdering me yet.
It’s not yet known which routine Chris and Karen will perform next on the show – but it’s due to be announced, along with the couple’s song, in the next few days.
Following the results show, which aired on Sunday, October 13 and saw a shock elimation for BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, Karen also took to social media full of praise and thanks for her partner’s efforts on the show.
She added: “Every week Chris Ramsey keeps improving and working really hard to be the best that he can be. Proud of you!”
