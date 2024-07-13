Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Superstar DJ Calvin Harris makes his long-awaited return to Glasgow this weekend. 🎧🎛🎚

Calvin Harris is set to bring TRNSMT 2024 to a close tomorrow night (July 14 2024.)

The superstar DJ is set to headline the main stage to conclude this year’s event.

With the DJ and music producer currently on the European festival circuit, could he have a similar set at Glasgow Green?

What’s the weather forecast also for the final evening at TRNSMT 2024?

We’re at the midway point of TRNSMT 2024 this year, with Glasgow Green having already been treated to a headline performance from Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon later today.

But what better way to round off the 2024 event than with another homecoming for Scottish superstar DJ Calvin Harris, who is taking a moment outside of his busy festival scheduled to close out tomorrow’s proceedings on the main stage (July 14 2024.)

Though a cursory look through the brief history of TRNSMT Festival shows that Calvin Harris has yet to perform at the festival, the “Dance Wiv Me” collaborator was a regular feature at the festival’s predecessor, T In The Park in Kinross.

The last time the one-time Las Vegas resident DJ performed in Glasgow dates back to 2022, according to Setlist.FM, when Harris performed at Hampden Park - much like today’s headline act at TRNSMT, Gerry Cinnamon.

As we said - what better way to round out this year’s festival at Glasgow Green? But what has Calvin Harris been dropping during his European festival dates that might give us an idea of what to expect during his performance?

Will the weather also hold out for Calvin Harris, or will it be a damp one at Glasgow Green on Sunday?

What time is Calvin Harris performing at TRNSMT 2024?

Calvin Harris is set to bring TRNSMT 2024 to a close tomorrow, as he headlines Sunday evening; but what could he perform? (Credit: Getty Images for Spotify) | Getty Images for Spotify

Calvin Harris is expected to take to the main stage at TRNSMT 2024 at 8:55pm, with his set at present finishing shortly before 11pm.

What is the weather forecast for Calvin Harris’ set at TRNSMT 2024?

Much like when Gerry Cinnamon performs later today, conditions are set to be clear up by the time Calvin Harris takes to the main stage; the Met Office is forecasting “Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon,” with a high of 20°c and a low of 12°c.

Weather forecast for Glasgow Green on July 13 2024

10:00am: Cloudy (15°c/14°c)

1:00pm: Cloudy (17°c/16°c)

4:00pm: Sunny intervals (18°c/17°c)

7:00pm: Sunny intervals (18°c/16°c)

10:00pm: Partly cloudy (15°c/15°c)

12:00am: Cloudy (13°c/13°c)

What merchandise of Calvin Harris’ could be for sale at TRNSMT 2024?

Getty Images/Calvin Harris Store

If his online store is anything to go by, we imagine that his “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” items might be the ones that end up at merchandise stalls at TRSNMT 2024; that includes a series of long-sleeve shirts with print on both arms and, of course, socks bearing a flamingo embroidered design.

What tracks could Calvin Harris drop during his TRNSMT 2024 headline set?

We might have a good idea, as his DJ sets have been not too dissimilar throughout his European festival dates so far.

Going back to his performance at Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco on June 29 2024, Harris dropped the following tracks for the festival audience (credit: Setlist.FM)

Spectrum (Florence + the Machine cover)

Outside

You Got the Love (Candi Staton cover)

Feel So Close

Summer

Blame

Destination Calabria (Alex Gaudino cover)

One Kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa cover)

How Deep Is Your Love

I Need Your Love

Giant (Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man cover)

This Is What You Came For

We Found Love (Rihanna cover)

Miracle (Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding cover)

Sweet Nothing

Are you heading along to TRNSMT 2024 this weekend and want to share your experiences? Drop a comment down below or send your thoughts to our writer - [email protected].