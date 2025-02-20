Moovin Festival return with their eclectic mix of established artists and up-and-coming acts 🎶🎪🎸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moovin Festival is set for its 11th edition from June 13 2025.

This year’s major acts include Ezra Collective, Roni Size, Folamour and more.

Here’s the current line-up for the Compstall based festival and how you can get tickets today.

Moovin Festival returns for its 11th edition, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community as it takes over Whitebottom Farm, Compstall from June 13 2025.

Renowned for its eco-friendly ethos and intimate, independent vibe, Moovin Festival has carved out a unique space in the UK festival scene—blending cutting-edge acts with legendary names in a relaxed, counter-cultural setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining this year’s festival is the groundbreaking jazz-fusion collective Ezra Collective ; fresh from a sold-out Wembley show, a Mercury Prize win, and four BRIT Award nominations, the London-based group seamlessly blends jazz, Afrobeat, and soul, creating infectious grooves and an electrifying live experience.

Moovin Festival also pays homage to Manchester’s vibrant underground scene, with performances from local tastemakers and Haçienda veterans. Expect deep-digging sets from Mr. Scruff , Luke Una , and house pioneers Graeme Park, DJ Paulette, and Jon Dasilva.

Beyond the big names, Moovin thrives on discovering and championing fresh talent. This year, the festival proudly presents reggae-infused beats from Lavender Fields , Witch Prophet’s amalgamation of jazz and hip-hop and the ‘hauntingly beautiful’ melodies of Marie Franc .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moovin Festival 2025 - current line up

Ezra Collective are among the huge names set to perform at this year's Moovin Festival in June. | Getty Images

Fabio & Grooverider

Mr. Scruff & MC Kwasi

Erol Alkan

Luke Una

Stanton Warriors

Graeme Park

DJ Paulette

Micky Finn

Sno

Crazy P

Beardyman

Krafty Kuts

Jaguar Skills

Afriquoi

Aroop Roy

Femi Koleoso

Channel One

Jon Dasilva

Utah Saints

Colin Curtis

Mark XTC

Dr. Meaker

Plump DJs

Riot Jazz

Doc Scott

Fila Brazillia

Kath McDermot

Nick The Record

Tommy Pickles

Gary Clail Soundsystem ft. Tony Wrafter

Eva Bee

Herbie Saccani

Potswana

Witch Prophet

Jay Wearden

DJ Woody

Camilla Reghenzi

Lavender Fields

Jack Banner

Danuka

MC Tunes

Malissa

Killamanjaro Simba

Rachel Jazz

Samuel Padden

Rikki H.

J Chambers & The Redemption Sound

Ojay

Amy Amor

Helen K.

Dub Smugglers

Ste Mac

Vince Vega

Cuba Vida Latin Band

Chris Jam & Expression MCR

Anchorsong

Daz Mac

Suns of Acid

Just Dave

Supernature

The Collette Warren Band

Marie Franc

Alice Roberts

Cameron Saccani

Mike O'Mara

Cequin Circus

Cirque Du Bleurgh

Active Kru

Bee Rosebud

Steve Thorpe

Defiance

Yorkie & Her Bangers

Chy B2B Páblógyal

James Lyons

Overmars

Ben of the Green

JKen

Interdimension

Leo B. Stanley

Flex.Vibes

Tom Woodward

Andrea Everingham

Martyn Gong

Spa Cawthorne

Where can I get tickets to attend Moovin Festival 2025?

Tickets to attend this year’s Moovin Festival, taking place from June 13 to June 15 2025, are available now through the festival’s official website .

Looking for more UK festivals taking place this summer? Take a look at our ongoing guide to all the UK based events taking place during the 2025 festival season.