Little Mix Jade Thirlwall's new venue Red Door on Ocean Road.

Since 5pm on Saturday, November 2, cocktail fans have been heading to Red Door to check out the never-ending drinks list.

Red Door, formerly Amari Beach, in Ocean Road, South Shields, hit the headlines when Jade celebrated the end of the North East leg of the band’s LM5 Tour at her new bar with fellow band mates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Newcastle United’s Andy Carroll and fellow South Shields singing star Joe McElderry.

Since seeing a sneak preview and heading down to view the venue for themselves, people have been keen to share their thoughts.

Jade opened her new bar in South Shields.

This is what bar-goers shared in Facebook reviews:

One visitor said: “Really good night out. Friendly staff and great cocktails!”

Another added: “Great atmosphere, friendly bar staff and beautiful decor! Can’t wait to go back!”

Another person agreed: “Lovely venue. Great atmosphere. All round amazing. Definitely recommend. Staff are lovely too. Bubbly, friendly characters. Had an amazing night.”

Jade's new venue has received reviews since bar-goers have headed to try it out.

One customer described the bar as having an “amazing atmosphere and live music.”

Another said: “Gorgeous bar inside and out. I recommend it to anyone. Screw the bad comments. I love it and I'm proud of it and its owned by the amazing miss Jade Amelia Thirlwall so no argument there whatsoever. Thank you for restoring the town centre Jade. Here is to you pet.”

Others haven’t been so positive.

One visitor said: “Nothing to do with the above. Toilets a disgrace. Dirty and disgusting place. Looked like it was put together by apprentices – workmanship not good.

“On the plus side the cocktail was lovely.”

Another added: “Went Saturday night. No atmosphere. No vibe. No mocktail menu. I got charged £6 for a very small glass of passionfruit fizzy water. I'll pass thanks. Wont be gracing your doors again. Complete flop.”

One customer was concerned about the drinks prices saying “expensive drinks. It’s South Shields, not Newcastle.