Easter holiday family shows and things to do across Newcastle and Tyneside in 2025

The two week break is nearly upon us.

For many of us, the year is still young and while half term at schools across the North East may barely feel like a month ago, plans are being put in place across the region as school students and staff prepare for the Easter break.

Two weeks can be a long time to keep kids entertained, so we have put together a guide of things to do for families across Newcastle and the wider North East this upcoming school holiday.

King off with things across the biggest museums in the region, Newcastle’s Discovery Museum is offering family friendly Easter egg hunts and marble maze sessions through the break in addition to the amazing exhibitions across the site.

Similarly, the Life Centre has a full range of options to keep the kids entertained over the two week break with highlights including the chance for families to make their own egg catapults and go behind the scenes in the science of egg rolling in addition to some of the other great things to do in the city centre.

Over in South Tyneside, Arbeia Roman Fort is opening once again at the end of March, just in time for the holidays. The site has some great options for kids including free guided tours, a ‘gladiator weekend’ and the chance for little ones to make their own Roman belt buckle.

North of the Tyne, Tynemouth Park are once again hosting their popular Easter egg hunts in 2025. Dates are available every day from Saturday, April 12 until Sunday, April 20 with early bird tickets available to order now.

Chocolate lovers can learn how to make their very own Easter egg next month at a special Easter event. The Northumberland Arms in Felton is joining forces with Gateshead-based Davenports Chocolates to hold Inside the Egg – an Easter egg workshop.

Anyone heading to the Metrocentre with kids this Easter break is also in luck, with the shopping centre’s Lego Store getting involved in activities alongside other Lego shops across the country. From the Easter Hunt - where kids can find mini-builds hidden round the store for the chance to take home a gift to build-a-minifigure sessions. Over the weekend of Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 all the UK stores will also be participating in the chance to help build a Lego easter Egg, which can be taken home. These sessions will be available between 10am and 12 noon on the Saturday and 12 noon until 2pm on the Sunday.

More activities are expected to be announced across the North East in the build up to the two week break.

