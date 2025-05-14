Adele Sandé (aka Emeli Sandé) will open the Sunderland Year of Music 2025-2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now performing under her real name Adele, the Sunderland-born singer will return to the city to perform at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 21, kicking off a week-long opening celebration of music dubbed Welcome to Sunderland Music City.

The singer / songwriter now performs under her real name of Adele Sande | Victoria Wai

The following week will see two-time BRIT Award winners Franz Ferdinand return to Wearside for the first time in over a decade to play The Fire Station on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, just days before they perform at Glastonbury Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The indie rock icons also have a strong Wearside connection with frontman and guitarist Alex Kapranos growing up in the city.

The gig will be chart topper Adele Sandé’s first gig performing under her real name, instead of her stage name.

She said: “I’m very proud to be born in Sunderland, it’s an exciting city full of character, warmth and creativity!

“Although we moved to Cumbria when I was 2 I’ve always felt close to the city through my parent’ stories of how they met and their time at the University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it would be the perfect opportunity in my birth town to use my real name Adele. Something I’ve had the urge to do for a while now. My last show as Adele Sandé was 18 years ago!

“This will be a showcase of new material, music in the works, improvisations and new imaginations of songs that may be familiar. A show embracing full artistic freedom and authenticity which I hope will take us all on a journey and open up the Sunderland Year of Music with love.”

Franz Ferdinand will also perform to kick off the Year of Music | Submitted

Frankie Francis, Music Officer for Sunderland Music City, said: “Franz Ferdinand are a genre-defining band.

“As soon as we achieved Music City status [lead singer] Alex Kapranos reached out to say they wanted to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex has family roots in Sunderland and the band have supported projects in the city before, including their infamous pop up appearance at Pop Recs.

“We’re delighted that one of the best bands in the business recognise Sunderland for its Music City status and all the great music-loving people that live here.”

How to get tickets for Adele Sande and Franz Ferdinand

Tickets for Adele Sandé (a.k.a Emeli Sandé) go on sale via thefirestation.org.uk on Friday, May 16 at 10am.

Tickets for Franz Ferdinand go on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 16 with a presale for The Fire Station mailing list subscribers and Sunderland Music City Super Fans on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year of Music

Sunderland Year of Music | Submitted

The Sunderland Year of Music 2025-2026 is a year-long celebration of music in our city following the news that Sunderland has been officially granted Music City status, joining the Music Cities Network in January 2025.

Over 500 events will take place on Wearside from 21 st June 2025 to the 21 st June 2026, with Sunderland Music City supporting both new and existing events.

To launch the year, Sandé’s show at The Fire Station is one of many paid, free and pay what you feel music events across over a dozen venues on Wearside on the 21 st June.

Independent, The Fire Station, Live Lounge, Pop Recs, The Peacock, The Dun Cow, The Engine Room, The Saltgrass, The King’s Arms, Mexico 70, Gatsby and Washington Holy Trinity Church will all host music events, with a dedicated programme and clash-finder to be released ahead of the big day via musiccity.uk and social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free wristbands for music fans will also be available to collect from The Fire Station and Pop Recs on the day, with businesses in the city encouraged to promote discounts and offers to music fans wearing their Sunderland Music City wristband with pride.