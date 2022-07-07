Final chance for free live music at South Shields' seafront amphitheatre

Crowds at a previous event at the amphitheatre.

Crowds have turned out in their hundreds over the past few weeks to enjoy the month-long bill of free live music at the Amphitheatre at Sandhaven.

Concerts have taken place on Thursday and Saturday evenings throughout June and into July.

And one last free performance will take place with Different Voices in Harmony live showband closing the live music series on Wednesday, July 13, at 7pm.

Different Voices, funded by Arts Council England, is known for its work promoting harmony singing among Year 6 children across South Tyneside.

The showband – made up of freelance local musicians – will include harmony vocals, guitars, bass, drums, keyboards, saxophone, trumpet and trombone, will perform songs from the 1960s to present day.

Audiences will be encouraged to sing-a-long to all their favourites.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “The Amphitheatre live music programme always proves to be a popular part of the summer festival and this year has been no exception.

“We have had some brilliant musicians taking to the stage over recent weeks and we are delighted to have Different Voices in Harmony closing the series on Wednesday and bringing back some real feel-good harmony singing.

“I am sure the performance will be a huge hit with the crowds at our stunning seafront.”

The Amphitheatre live music series is just one aspect of the This is South Tyneside Festival.

Still to come are the renowned free Sunday Concerts at Bents Park in July with performances from Will Young on July 10, Ella Henderson and The South on July 17, Dance Revival: featuring Whigfield, Sonique, D: Ream and Phats and Small on July 24, and Shalamar and The Fizz on July 31.

Additional festival highlights include brass bands from across the North East performing at the Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoons throughout July and August and live music in South Marine Park bandstand on Saturday afternoons from July to September.

The Kids Fun-Fest programme of children’s entertainment and activities and summer park events also return on various dates in August.