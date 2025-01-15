Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Don’t worry if you didn’t get a place in the second ballot - opportunities are still out there.

It is the biggest half marathon in the world and a major fixture for many in the North East, but those hoping to run the Great North Run in 2025 may have had another setback with the closure of the second ballot.

The second ballot for the race, which will take place in September, ran this month and closed on Wednesday, January 15. This is the first year two ballots took place, with the first coming soon after the 2024 edition of the event.

It was cold and wet, but that didn't stop thousands of runners take to the streets to run the world's biggest half marathon in September. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

First of all, congratulations to anyone who was successful in either ballot! We can’t wait to welcome you to the course - and the North East if you are coming from afar.

If you didn’t make it through the ballot system however, don’t panic. There are still ways to get involved if you haven’t got a place.

When will the ballto results be announced?

After closing, the Ballot will be drawn and applicants are expected to find out if they are successful by the end of the week. This will be communicated to then via the email address they used during the application process.

Great North Run charity places

Anyone who wants to confirm their place for next year without paying for three year membership has the option of taking a charity place. Each year thousands of places are given to paired charities and some are already advertising spots for next year. Any charity places need to be applied for directly through the charity itself.

Great North Run membership

The Great North Run membership scheme is a great option for anyone who wants to commit to the event on a long term basis.

At a cost of £70, members can secure their space for the next three runs with memberships this year covering 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Unfortunately for anyone wanting guaranteed entry to the 2025 edition of the half marathon, memberships sold out very quickly after the event last year.

When is the Great North Run?

The Great North Run will take place on Sunday, September 7.

Other North East half marathons

While the Great North Run is the largest in the world, it is not the only way to complete the half marathon distance.

The Gateshead Half will take place alongside 10k and marathon distances on the first weekend of May while the Sunderland Half Marathon and 10k will take place on Sunday, May 11.

Event organiser RunThrough organise a half marathon and 10k race starting and finishing at Kingston Park Stadium in July while a handful of events take place on the Town Moor each year.