The Albion Gin and Ale House, in Walter Street, Jarrow, will celebrate St Patrick's Day, marked on Thursday, March 17, with a host of activities including an Irish game show quiz, a group of Irish dancers and music acoustic buskers.

Jarrow and Hebburn saw an influx of Irish settlers in the 19th Century who came to work in the area’s heavy industries.

Landlord Jess McConnell says the pub goes above and beyond to celebrate the area’s Irish heritage, regularly hosting Irish-themed nights.

Landlord of The Albion Gin & Ale House, Jess McConnell

Last year the pub held a belated St Patrick’s Day celebration once hospitality venues could reopen following covid lockdown restrictions.

Jess had been dismayed at having to miss the annual celebrations, with March 17 being one of the busiest days of the year at the pub.

This year he is over the moon at being able to mark the day in celtic style.

Jess said: “It’s extremely important for us to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It’s our history and at The Albion we celebrate our Irish roots regularly, but St Patrick’s Day is a special day.”

The Albion Gin & Ale House, Jarrow

On Wednesday, the pub will begin its festivities with a book signing of Paul Perry’s new book ‘Now that’s what I call Jarrow’, followed by an Irish quiz and music from The Black Horse Corner Band before more Irish festivities on St Patrick’s Day, with Irish dancers and acoustic buskers.

The Irish community cemented their presence in Jarrow in 1860 when the foundation stone was laid at St Bede’s Catholic Church on Chapel Road, paid for from donations, mainly from shipyard workers.

The Jarrow March of 1936 was largely comprised of Irish residents from the town.

