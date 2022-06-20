The pub’s talent show has been postponed a week, meaning there is still a chance for people to take part in the final auditions this Friday at 7pm. Anyone wishing to take part must head to the pub this Friday evening.

The talent show is open to solo or duo acts of any age and everyone is welcome to take part, whether they can sing, dance or juggle – the show is open to any kind of talent.

Talent show area

Landlady, Sinia Jazwi held the first auditions on Friday, she said: “The talent displayed on Friday was amazing and it’s going to be hard for the judges to choose a winner I think so far.”

Following the final auditions on Friday the semi-finals of the competition will take place on Friday, 1 July followed by the finals taking place on Friday, 8 July. A winner of ‘Shields Got Talent’ will be crowned and take home the £500 prize money.

The talent show evenings take place from 7pm – 9.30pm followed by the pub’s usual karaoke party open to everyone.

The New Cyprus Hotel manager Sinia Jazwi.