South Shields photographer's amazing take on North East architecture features in new exhibition

A popular photographer known for his much-loved pictures capturing the visual wonder of the North East is seeing his work form part of a new exhibition on the region’s architecture.

By Ross Robertson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:35 am
Darren Wardle with some of his pictures.

Darren Wardle, from South Shields, is the photographer behind Ready, Steady, Shoot, well known on social media for sharing vibrant images from around the region.

South Tyneside subjects include Cleadon Water Tower, Marsden Rock, the Ocean Beach fairground, King Street, The Groyne, all from unique, dazzling and quirky angles which offer a new perspective on the every day scenes of South Tyneside and beyond.

But also popular are his pictures capturing the riverside at Newcastle and Gateshead, Tynemouth, and others from further afield.

One of Darren's pictures.

Now his work has been chosen to feature in a new exhibition on the built landscape of Newcastle.

Darren said: “It's an exhibition to showcase the North East in a great light, the beautiful architecture of Newcastle by displaying the photographs from popular photographers from surrounding areas.”

Darren’s pictures are on display at The Tyne Bank Brewery Tap in Walker Road, Byker, Newcastle, alongside those of seven other photographers from the region.

The brewery says: “The North East has a great array of architecture and structure, both man-made and natural. Join us to view and celebrate these images through the lens of eight renowned local photographers.”

One of Darren's pictures.

Work is also for sale and there are also plaques and booklets to support the photographers.

A launch night took place on March 10 and the exhibition runs until April 7. Entry is free.

One of Darren's pictures.

One of Darren's pictures.
