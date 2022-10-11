The Christmas trail at the National Trust’s Gibside estate, near Gateshead, returns from December 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, complete with a choreographed festive soundtrack.

Visitors can wander between the specially-chosen illuminations, all to a soundtrack of Christmas classics, which light up the pathways and landmark buildings on the Georgian estate. Pause at the mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden and don’t forget to glimpse Father Christmas along the way.

Matthew Findlay, Head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We were thrilled with the fantastic response from visitors who enjoyed the trail last Christmas and our planning and preparation is already well underway for this year. Look out for new surprises and you’ll see the gardens in a completely new light.”

Neon tree by Culture Creative mychristmastrails 2020 photo by Richard Haughton

Most Popular

Highlights will include a pea-lit tree wrapped in a thousand lights, multi coloured lights bursting from the undergrowth and fizzing up the trees like fireworks and a gentle snowflake walk.

At the end of the trail, independent street food vendors will be on hand selling a range of winter warmers such as hot chocolate and more.

There will also be an artisan marshmallow stall where visitors can toast their own treats over an open fire.

The trail is designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tree Stars by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton

Christmas at Gibside is brought to you by Sony Music in partnership with the National Trust. The trail is created by Culture Creative.

Dates and prices

Christmas at Gibside will run from December 1, 2022 – January 1, 2023. It will be closed 5,6,7,12,13,25 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open from 4.30pm, last entry 8pm and closes at 10pm.

Advanced tickets are priced from: Adult £19.50, Child £14, Family £64 (2 adults & 2 children). Free entry for carers and children aged two and under.

Parking on-site is £8 per car.

Tickets can be booked at nationaltrust.org.uk/gibside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win

We’ve teamed up with Christmas at Gibside to give away a family ticket for four people for the opening night on December 1, 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the date of the opening night of Christmas at Gibside?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A:: 1 December 2022

B:: 10 December 2022

C:: 25 December 2022

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closing date: Monday, October 17.

The winner will be notified via email.

Ts and Cs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prize: Family ticket for four people to Christmas at Gibside on 1 December 2022

Winner must provide current email address as tickets can only be supplied by email.

Time slot will be 4.45pm. This is subject to change but will be confirmed in advance.

No alternative dates/time slots are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any purchases on-site are at the winner’s own expense.

In the unlikely event that the producers need to cancel, prize tickets will be transferred to the 2023 Christmas at Gibside opening night.

Prizes are not transferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Travel costs are not included.

Advertisement Hide Ad