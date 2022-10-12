Pushing the Boat Out exhibition, which tells the story of shipbuilding and ship repair in South Tyneside, is currently on display at South Shields Museum, in Ocean Road, before it closes on Saturday, 12 November.

Pushing the Boat Out highlights the importance of the industry to the riverside communities of South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn.

The exhibition, which has been on display since May, has received positive feedback from visitors and features a flotilla of detailed ship models, including loans from the National Maritime Museum, displayed alongside shipyard workers’ tools of the trade and many nostalgic photographs.

Robert Olley holding his original oil painting entitled ‘Fag Break’

Artworks by Peter Burns, a former shipyard plater, also sit alongside a new series by the famous South Shields artist Robert Olley, inspired by shipyard trades.

The exhibition also shares the personal stories of people who were involved in shipbuilding and ship repair, following on from a major oral history project to capture memories of life on the yards and docks, where thousands were once employed.

Museum manager Geoff Woodward said: “This very special exhibition provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside.

"We’d like to express our thanks to everyone who contributed to the exhibition.”

To mark the end of the exhibition, Mr Olley has donated the artwork ‘Fag Break’ as a raffle prize, to raise funds for the museum.

Raffle tickets cost £2.50 each/