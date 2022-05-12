Farplace Animal Rescue opened its doors to the public on Monday in the former Carpetright store in Victoria Road, South Shields.

The new-look premises sells a range of donated electrical goods, household furniture, clothes and other bric-a-brac and while stock lasts flags and other jubilee items as well as pet items.

Proceeds from the sale of goods helps to fund the charity's shelter, based in Weardale, which takes in rescued animals for re-homing as well as looks after and cares for sick and injured animals.

The shop will help raise funds for Farplace.

The store, which closed its doors to the public more than three-years ago, is the 40th shop to be opened by the charity.

The shop currently employs two members of staff along with volunteers who help out with its day-to-day running.

Head of trading Aisling Reilly said: “We have had such a fantastic response to the store, with a queue of people waiting for us to open the doors on opening day.

“The feedback from people has been brilliant and some have been blown away with the range of items we have in store for sale.

“We received the keys on May 1, so we have all worked really hard to get the place ready so quickly and we employed a local company Essential Signs to do our signage as we like to work with local businesses where we can.

“The location of the shop is ideal as it's near to a housing estate and has it's own car park.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm and on Sundays 10am until 4pm.

Donated goods can be dropped into the store during opening times and for larger items, pick-ups can be arranged.

A queue outside the shop as it prepares to open.

Chief Executive of the charity Gareth Edwards, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our first shop in South Tyneside, an area where we have rescued animals from over the years.

“We constantly strive to do more for rescued animals whilst offering a great customer experience for everyone in our shops.

“We look forward to welcoming so many new faces, both two and four-legged, as dogs are very welcome to the Farplace Trading experience.”

For more information on the charity or if you would like to volunteer visit www.farplace.org.uk