Northumberland stately home less than an hour from Newcastle to be auctioned with £220,000 price tag

Otterburn Hall, a Northumberland Victorian stately home that was once a luxury hotel and is now in need of complete renovation, has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of just £220,000.

The 25-bedroom grade II listed country house and former hotel in the village of Otterburn, in the Northumberland National Park, features along with over 150 other properties and plots of land in the next live streamed sale to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on March 27.

Built in 1870 as a country retreat for Lord James Murray, the neo-Elizabethan brick and stone-built property, 30 miles north west of Newcastle, is set in 16 acres of grounds with its own woodland and lawned gardens, as well as a private lake and river with fishing rights.

The hall was requisitioned for military use during the Second World War and owned by a Christian education organisation and the YMCA, before becoming a country house hotel which closed in 2012, since when it has fallen into disrepair.

Otterburn Hall, near Newcastle, up for auction with SDL Property Auctions on 27 March

Auctioneers say the property requires full-scale renovation to restore it to its former glory. “The ideal buyer would probably be an investor or developer who’s able to commit to the extensive renovation, restoration and modernisation project that would be needed to transform the very faded grandeur of this amazing building and estate back to the stunning property it once was,” said Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions.

“There are a wide range of options, both commercial and residential, subject to planning consent and it would be fantastic if this magnificent property could gain a new lease of life in the hands of an imaginative new owner. Needless to say, there is scope for a significant increase in the value of the house once the renovation was complete.”

He added: “Although Otterburn Hall is set deep within some of England’s most beautiful and wild countryside, Newcastle city centre and airport are both less than an hour’s drive away and you can be in Edinburgh in under two hours.”

For more information about Otterburn Hall, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on March 27, with bidder registration closing on March 26.