Justin Moorhouse to bring 'The Greatest Performance of My Life’ show on UK tour

Comedian, actor and broadcaster Justin Moorhouse is set to bring his critically acclaimed show, 'The Greatest Performance of My Life’ on a UK tour.

Directed by comedy producer and writer Henry Normal, the show is a warm, funny and often moving reflection on the idea of performance – not just on stage, but in everyday life.

The Manchester Opera House date marks a significant homecoming for the Tameside-born comic, who has spent more than two decades performing across the UK and beyond. In fact, due to overwhelming demand, Justin’s successful nationwide tour has now been extended through to May 2026.

‘The Greatest Performance of My Life’ takes in everything from unforgettable concerts and underwhelming gigs to the personal roles played out in relationships, family life, and times of difficulty.

Audiences can expect Justin’s signature mix of fast-paced wit and grounded sincerity, as he explores what it means to ‘perform’ in the real world, through a mix of stand-up, storytelling and personal insight.

Justin said: “The show is about the times where we're all performers, no matter what we do for a living.”

Adding: “Even as a performer professionally, in real life I still have to perform. It's all about how, as a comedian, I'm not very well-equipped to deal with real life. I end up performing in tragic situations, so there's a bit of sadness in there, there's a bit of fun in there and there's some family stuff in there.”

The title itself ~ ‘The Greatest Performance of My Life’ ~ is a nod to classic showbiz and to a little theatrical flair as Justin explains: “It's named after a great Shirley Bassey song, in which she talks about giving the greatest performance of her life. She talks about all the things she did but sings in such a way that no-one could tell she was lying or crying. There's a little bit of that in there, but it's more the chance to use a fabulous song like that to walk on stage to.”

Despite the thoughtful themes, Justin says the most important thing for the audience is simple: “The first thing they can expect is a good laugh, because what I want to make sure that I'm doing more than anything is making people laugh. I feel like it's a big privilege to do this job and to take people's minds off whatever they may be going through.”

Tickets for the Manchester Opera House show and other tour dates are available now here

Tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 11th: The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

Saturday 13th :Rosehill Theatre, Whitehaven

Sunday 28th: Off The Rails Comedy Club, Saddleworth (2 shows 4pm and 8pm)

OCTOBER

Saturday 4th: Stockton ARC

Sunday 5th: Ropery Hall, Barton-on-Humber

Friday 24th: Mwldan, Cardigan

Saturday 25th: William Aston Hall, Wrexham Comedy Festival

NOVEMBER

Sunday 9th: The Opera House, Manchester

Saturday 22nd: Darwen Library Theatre

JANUARY 2026

Friday 23rd: Helmsley Arts Centre

Thursday 29th: The Crescent Community & Arts, York

Saturday 31st :Queen’s Hall Arts Centre, Hexham

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 4th: Theatre Severn, Shropshire

Sunday 8th: Chorley Theatre

Friday 13th: Liverpool Royal Court Theatre

Saturday 14th: The Abbey Theatre, Nuneaton

Thursday 19th: The Old Cold Store, Nottingham

Thursday 26th: McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater

Friday 27th: The Lights, Andover

Saturday 28th The Attic at Riverside Studios, Totton

MARCH

Saturday 14th: Kings Hall, Ilkley

Saturday 28th: Waterside, Sale

APRIL

Friday 10th: The Platform, Morecambe

Monday 13th: The Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm

Friday 17th: Brewhouse Arts Centre, Burton-on-Trent

Sunday 19th: Rotherham Civic Theatre

Friday 24th: Burnley Mechanics Theatre

MAY

Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd: Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot

Friday 8th: The Exchange, North Shields