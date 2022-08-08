The report highlighted how pupils at Dunn Street Primary School in Minster Parade, Jarrow, are “proud of their school” and the effective learning environment with classrooms described as “settled, calm and welcoming” and where pupils are “respectful and polite”.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the caring ethos at the Jarrow based school in which staff develop “warm relationships with pupils to help them feel safe” and identified that teachers “care deeply” about the children.

Lead inspector Janice Gorlach was fulsome in her praise for curriculum provision, including for children with with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “Staff are ambitious for everyone to do well and have high expectations of themselves. Leaders have created a new curriculum, starting from the early years. It is carefully designed to help pupils close the gaps in their learning that have emerged during the pandemic.

"The design of the curriculum enables pupils to revisit previous learning and build up new knowledge in a sensible order, so ensuring that pupils achieve well.

"Pupils with SEND are identified swiftly and sensitively supported, so that they learn well alongside their peers.”

In particular Ms Gorlach singled out pupils “fascination” for their Geography lessons, “enjoyment” of Mathematics and emphasis placed on the development of literacy.

She added: “Leaders place the highest importance on reading so that pupils learn to read fluently and with confidence. Pupils’ love of reading is developed strongly through singing songs and listening to familiar stories and rhymes.

“Effective support is swiftly given to any pupil who struggles. The books pupils read are carefully matched to the sounds they are learning. Regular visits to the library have enhanced pupils’ love of books and reading.”

The report also commended the school for its extra-curricula provision with educational trips to Beamish, Bede Museum and a local farm which “enrich the curriculum”.

Areas identified by inspectors for further development include widening the opportunities for children to practice new vocabulary and to “improve their speech, language, and communication skills”.