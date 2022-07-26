South Tyneside headteacher 'thrilled' with good Ofsted judgement at ‘kind and friendly’ school

Inspectors described the school, which is located on East Boldon Front Street, as friendly with “kindness at its heart” and which children enjoy attending.

The report highlighted pupils’ good behaviour with children described as polite and displaying good manners, and also identified the positive responses from parents surveyed about the school.

Inspectors also commended the wide range of extra-curricula activities on offer.

Headteacher Lisa Holt said: "I am so thrilled with our judgement. It reflects the high expectations and dedication of the staff team to our children and families. The entire school community is working hard to get the best out of our children to help them be all that they can be.

"It has been 14 years since our last inspection and we know that the bar has been raised in terms of changes to the framework. I am delighted with the result and know that we can continue our journey of improvement with the support of our exceptional staff, governors, parents and carers.”

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald was fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum and the relationships between staff and students.

East Boldon Infants' School pupils and staff celebrating their good Ofsted judgement.

She said: “Adults show pupils how to build and maintain relationships based on respect. This helps pupils form strong relationships with trusted adults and each other. The curriculum builds on what pupils know. It is ambitious and gives pupils the knowledge they need to achieve well.

"Leaders ensure that curriculum subjects link together where relevant.”

After being informed of the school’s judgement, Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “This is an excellent result and East Boldon Infants’ leadership team, staff, governors and, of course, the children and their parents and carers are all to be credited.

“The Council is delivering on its priority of supporting families. However, we are not complacent, and we remain committed to working with schools to drive up standards right across the borough still further so that every child has the very best education we can give them.”