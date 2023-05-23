South Tyneside school celebrates being rated as ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted

The Beacon Centre, a pupil referral unit for children and young people with a range of social, emotional or mental health needs, was previously rated as “Requiries Improvement”.

However in Ofsted’s most recent visit, inspectors found the school, on Temple Park Road, to be a “positive, supportive environment where pupils do well”.

The report said: “Staff at the Beacon Centre make a difference to pupils’ lives. Pupils receive care, guidance and support that improve their life chances.

“Pupils appreciate the time that staff take to listen to them. This makes them feel valued. There are adults to talk to if pupils have any worries.

The Beacon Centre’s headteacher Dominick Gray, with lead member Cllr Jane Carter and pupils at the school.

“Pupils feel safe, both emotionally and physically. Bullying is not a problem at this school. Pupils get along well with each other and receive strong pastoral support from staff. Pupils are respectful and tolerant of each other.

“Some pupils find behaviour a challenge. Staff understand this and teach pupils strategies to manage their own emotions. Inappropriate behaviour is sensitively managed with firm, but fair, rules and boundaries.

“Pupils understand the school rules and feel that everyone is treated equally.”

Dominick Gray, headteacher at The Beacon Centre, has expressed his pride in the school’s staff and pupils for their work on achieving the “Good” rating.

He commented: “I am so pleased that the inspection recognised that our young people, across both Primary and Secondary, feel safe in school and look after each other.

“I am incredibly proud of all the staff and the students for their hard work and determination. It has been a great team effort, working alongside our amazing parents and carers and ongoing support from the local authority.”

Ofsted inspectors also noted that The Beacon Centre’s secondary school has a fully-functioning shop and salon where students can acquire skills to preapre them for the world of work.

Councillor Jane Carter, lead member for education and skills, has congratulated the school for achieving the positive rating from Ofsted.

Cllr Carter added: “This is a fantastic result for the Beacon Centre. I was delighted to note that the inspectors found it to be both a happy and calm school which makes a difference to pupils’ lives.

“The staff, leadership, parents and young people are to be congratulated for this excellent outcome.”

