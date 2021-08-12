Whitburn students celebrate 'outstanding' GCSE grades after tumultuous two years
Students at Whitburn Church of England Academy have achieved ‘outstanding’ GCSE results following a tumultuous two years of studying during the coronavirus pandemic.
Whitburn Church of England Academy is celebrating after 85.2% of students achieved GCSE grades 9 to 4, including Maths and English.
After exams were cancelled because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, students underwent assessments within the school where they were challenged to provide evidence that they were able to meet the grade thresholds set.
Principal John Crowe said: “What a successful year for the Year 11 students at Whitburn Church of England Academy.
"After a tumultuous two years, broken up with two school closures at such an important time, the year 11 students coped with a lot of uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, but despite this they have ended up with a range of excellent results.
"The work that has taken place by all our students has been outstanding.
"Continued examinations and tests were sat where students were challenged to provide clear evidence that they were able to meet the grade thresholds set.
"I am pleased to say that our students rose to this challenge and should all be very proud of their results and achievements. Well done, the class of 2021!!”
Morgan Beech, Lilly Law and Ellen Wood were among the school’s top performing students, all gaining 10 GCSEs at grade 9.
Evie Ruddick achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9 and James Ayre earned seven GCSE grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.
Principal Crowe added: “All of these students worked incredibly hard and truly deserved their outstanding grades.”
Youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.
But Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the system of teacher assessment will not be used in the long term amid calls to scrap GCSE exams.
Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the Government is ruling out using teacher-assessments for GCSEs in the long run, Mr Gibb replied: “Yes. We did have controlled assessment, teacher assessment in GCSEs prior to 2010 and they took up a vast amount of teaching time that should be better spent on teaching young people.”