Whitburn students celebrate 'outstanding' GCSE grades after tumultuous two years

Whitburn Church of England Academy is celebrating after 85.2% of students achieved GCSE grades 9 to 4, including Maths and English.

After exams were cancelled because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, students underwent assessments within the school where they were challenged to provide evidence that they were able to meet the grade thresholds set.

Principal John Crowe said: “What a successful year for the Year 11 students at Whitburn Church of England Academy.

Whitburn Church of England Academy celebrate their GCSE results.

"After a tumultuous two years, broken up with two school closures at such an important time, the year 11 students coped with a lot of uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, but despite this they have ended up with a range of excellent results.

"The work that has taken place by all our students has been outstanding.

"I am pleased to say that our students rose to this challenge and should all be very proud of their results and achievements. Well done, the class of 2021!!”

Whitburn students Evie Ruddick, Ellen Wood and Morgan Beech celebrate their GCSE results.

Morgan Beech, Lilly Law and Ellen Wood were among the school’s top performing students, all gaining 10 GCSEs at grade 9.

Evie Ruddick achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9 and James Ayre earned seven GCSE grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

Principal Crowe added: “All of these students worked incredibly hard and truly deserved their outstanding grades.”

Youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Whitburn Church of England Academy student Lilly Law celebrates her top GCSE results.

But Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the system of teacher assessment will not be used in the long term amid calls to scrap GCSE exams.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the Government is ruling out using teacher-assessments for GCSEs in the long run, Mr Gibb replied: “Yes. We did have controlled assessment, teacher assessment in GCSEs prior to 2010 and they took up a vast amount of teaching time that should be better spent on teaching young people.”

As per the guide below, issued by the exams regulator Ofqual, the GCSE numerical system equates to the following grades:9 = High A* grade8 = Lower A* or high A7 = Lower A grade6 = High B grade5 = Lower B or high C4 = Lower C grade3 = D or high E2 = Lower E or high F1 = Lower F or GU = U remains the same