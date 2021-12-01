New defibrillator installed in Ocean Road to help save lives in South Shields

Sergio Petrucci, Liz Stephenson and Jannette Curry from Sisters of Shields WI.

The new defibrillator has been installed outside Ocean Road Centre.

The life-saving piece of equipment has been made possible thanks to Sisters of Shields WI and Red Sky Foundation. Both organisations worked together to make this reality.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

The team behind the installation say the device will be paramount in saving someone’s life in critical conditions. Instructions will be printed on the defibrillator pads of how to use it when required.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci said: “Since our project began at the start of the pandemic we have more than doubled the amount of defibrillators made available to the public in South Tyneside.”

Jayne Rudd, president of Sisters of Shields WI, said the organisation was “over the moon" to be teaming up with Red Sky Foundation again, this time in partnership with Ocean Road Community Association.

She said: “The number of defibrillators popping up over the town since we got our first one back in March is fantastic,” she said, “and we are keen to keep going until there is one on every corner.”

Centre Manage Liz Stephenson added: "It has been a great experience and pleasure working with Sergio from Red Sky Foundation and Jannette from the WI.

“They are amazing organisations doing such a great job for the community of South Tyneside.

“Thank you to our valued and supportive members and Trustees who have helped raise the money.”

They are also planning to hold a series of free sessions at the community centre to demonstrate show how simple they are to use and to educate members of the South Shields community how to save a life using early CPR and defibrillation.

In addition to supplying defibrillators across the North East, Red Sky Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help fund vital equipment for the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital, including a unique organ care transplant system and funded the first year salary to successfully trial specialist Fontan nurse post in the region, the first of its kind in the UK.

