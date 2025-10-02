Calling all Gosforth Oasis fans! Here’s how to claim FREE prints from the UK tour

Oasis fans in Gosforth will soon be able to ‘stop crying their hearts out’ over fading tour memories – because a local photography store is offering 24 free 6x4” photo prints to help concertgoers reminisce about the long-awaited reunion for years to come.

According to Robertsons of Gosforth, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner at 202 High Street, an estimated 1.1 million photos are expected to have been taken across all 19 UK and Ireland dates of Oasis’s iconic comeback tour – many of which will be left forgotten on phones and cameras.

Whether it’s a snap of the crowd singing along, a selfie at the venue, or a shot of the iconic tour signs, concertgoers from Gosforth can now turn their digital memories into physical keepsakes, with 24 free 6x4” prints up for grabs – enough to live forever on wonder-walls or shelves.

Each photo will be printed using Fujifilm’s professional printing paper and technology, creating a high-quality, long-lasting picture that can be showcased for years to come.

To claim the freebie, concertgoers can visit Robertsons of Gosforth and use their in-house photo and product printing services to print chosen photos until Friday 3rd October, to get the pictures free of charge, with no purchase required.*

Graham Hancock, owner of Robertsons of Gosforth, said: “This year, Oasis fans have made memories that will no-doubt last a lifetime, but so many of these precious moments will stay stuck on phones and cameras. That’s why we’re giving fans in Gosforth the chance to ‘Roll With It’ and print their favourite tour snaps after the curtain call on the final show.

“The free photos are only available for a limited time, so I’d urge local concertgoers not to delay – claim your 24 prints and let the memories of the tour ‘Shine On’ for many years to come.”

Robertsons of Gosforth offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.

For more information about Robertsons of Gosforth, and to claim your free prints, email [email protected].

*Terms and conditions apply