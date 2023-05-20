What to expect from Newcastle city centre’s newest shipping container venue

FRATE is set to open to the public in the centre of Newcastle on Friday, May 26, just in time for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The cutrators of Market Shaker, Pumphreys and The Dog & Parrot are behind the city centre’s newest venue, which will be based behind Grey Street, just off High Bridge.

Expected to be one of Newcastle’s most popular outdoor venues this summer, FRATE will play host to local street food vendors, bars, live sports and entertainment space for art and cultural events.

An artists impression of how FRATE will look.

Rob Clarkson, Co-Curator of Frate, commented: “We are thrilled to finally unveil Frate Newcastle next week and share this extraordinary concept with the people of the North East.

“We have worked tirelessly to create a space where people can come together, indulge, socialise and immerse themselves in our great city.”

“Prepare for an unforgettable journey at Frate Newcastle, where each visit promises to be an adventure filled with culinary delights, captivating performances, and a true sense of community.

Slice Boys will be one of the local food vendors at FRATE.

“Mark your calendars for Friday, May 26th, 2023, as we embark on this exciting new venture together.”

FRATE is aiming to celebrate independent local talent by showcasing a curated selection of food, drinks, music and arts.

Two independent food vendors, Babs, a popup kebab and mezze street food kitchen, and Slice Boys, a popup pizza kitchen, are set to take centre stage at the new venue.

Babs Newcastle will serve grilled chicken, lamb, and halloumi kebabs, served in a toasted tortilla wrap or on top of a bowl of salad.

Sides including ‘posh fries’, hot wings and special grilled halloumi will also be available.

Slice Boys will be offering pizza by the slice and in full 16”, including classic combinations and unconventional flavours that are designed to “push the boundaries” of culinary creativity.

A variety of pizzas will be available from Slice Boys.

FRATE will also play host to live music, local DJ sets and live sports events such as football, rubgy and seasonal events including Wimbeldon.

There will also be community engagement through events and workshops that include outdoor cinema nights, record fayres and vintage clothing markets.

The open-air venue is also looking to deliver activities such as yoga classes.

FRATE will be fairy-lit and fully heated, with management confirming that it will be open every day until 2am.