Volunteers needed for Durham's Lumiere lights festival

Durham's Lumiere festival

Council bosses are appealing for ‘Festival Makers’ to help at next month’s Lumiere festival when it returns to Durham.

Key to its success will be friendly and enthusiastic volunteers – known as the Lumiere Festival Makers – who play a vital role in welcoming visitors to the city, helping them find their way around and providing advice on how to get the best Lumiere experience.

Commissioned by Durham County Council and produced by Artichoke, Lumiere takes place from Thursday November 18 to Sunday November 21 – with Festival Makers are needed throughout.

Those with special skills or interests, such as being a qualified first aider, are also encouraged to get in touch.

The volunteers will need to be available for at least two shifts of between four and seven and a half hours during the festival and also able to attend two meetings beforehand.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Lumiere would not have grown to become the internationally renowned festival it is today without the contribution of our amazing volunteers.

“People volunteer for many reasons. It could be that they want to make new friends, learn new skills or enhance their CV. Whatever the reason, their contribution is invaluable.”

To find out more or sign up, go to www.durham.gov.uk/festivalmaker

The deadline for applications is Friday November 5, but applications received after this will