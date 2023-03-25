South Shields man who trapped a police officer’s hand in his front door has avoided jail

Karl Palmer had been repeatedly warned to return home and stop shouting and swearing when officers were called to his street on August 10 last year but he refused to calm down.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police patience ran out and they moved to arrest him, Palmer ran to his address.

Prosecutor Jane Foley said as he shut the door it trapped an officer's hand and her colleague had to kick it open to free her.

Newcastle Crown Court.

It caused her immediate pain and left her with a cut to her palm, which took two weeks to heal, and in need of a tetanus injection.

Miss Foley told the court: "When the police arrived the defendant had been behaving aggressively and shouting and swearing in the street.

"They went to speak to him about his behaviour and despite repeated warnings the defendant continued to shout at a female who was present and called her a f****** rat.

"Footage shows the officers repeatedly asking the intoxicated defendant to return to his address.

"In spite of the officer's initial tolerance, their patience eventually had gone.

"A police constable went to arrest the defendant.

"The defendant ran inside his address and tried to shut the door. In doing so, he slammed the door on the PC's hand and caused her immediate pain.

"Another PC kicked the door to free her arm."

The court heard Palmer had to be tasered before he could be arrested.

Palmer, 35, of Petrel Close, South Shields, admitted assault on an emergency worker.

The court heard Palmer, who has an alcohol problem, has convictions for violence, which include a previous assault on a police officer.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said work needs to be done to address the underlying issues behind Palmer's offending, which would not be done in custody.

Mr recorder Andrew Latimer sentenced him to six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation.

The judge said Palmer's alcohol problem is "no excuse" but his issues need to be addressed.