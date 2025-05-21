Watch as raiders damage a TV during a £20,000 burglary at a South Shields pub

This is the moment raiders dropped and damaged a large TV during a £20k burglary at a pub.

Keith Ratcliffe and his accomplice were caught on CCTV when they targeted the Trimmers Arms in South Shields, in April last year and "ransacked" the premises while stealing stock and appliances.

Footage shows the two men detaching a large television from a wall mount before it crashes to the floor and appears to break.

Newcastle Crown Court heard CCTV showed the intruders made two visits to the bar, while it was closed, after smashing in through a window.

Keith Ratcliffe. | Northumbria Police

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court gambling machines inside were broken and emptied, there had been "ransacking" and the jukebox, a lap top, stock and other equipment was stolen.

Miss Dowling said: "The total cost of the damage and theft was approximately £20,000."

Ratcliffe was caught after he sold a jukebox to someone, who alerted the bar management.

The 50-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted burglary and four theft offences in relation to shoplifting at a Co-op in the same town.

Mr Recorder David Brooke KC jailed Ratcliffe, who has 51 previous convictions, for ten months.

John Crawford, defending, said some of the stolen property was returned to the pub after the burglary.

The court heard Ratcliffe has been on a methadone programme and been drug free while in custody on remand and had been out of trouble for 20 years before he committed these offences.

