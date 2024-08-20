D Day set for new South Tyneside housing plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for new affordable homes in the Jarrow area are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will discuss an application for land at Inverness Road in the borough’s Bede ward.

The parcel of land lies within the Perth Green area, adjacent to Perth Avenue and Iona Road, and contains a multi-use games area (MUGA).

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirmed Karbon Homes would be the housing provider for the scheme upon completion.

The proposed housing mix includes 12 two-bedroom flats, 14 two-bedroom houses, 20 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses, with all properties being “affordable rented dwellings”.

Those behind the scheme said it had been designed to “connect with, and complement, existing street patterns surrounding the site”, along with multiple pedestrian links, green space and new sustainable drainage.

Visitor parking bays are also planned throughout the site, as well as all homes having access to a private, enclosed rear garden and off-street parking provision.

CGI images of how new affordable housing development in Jarrow could look. | LDRS

Developers added that the proposals would provide much-needed social housing in the context of huge waiting lists in the region, and that the scheme’s benefits would “outweigh the minimal harm and loss of open space”.

Benefits included creating direct construction jobs, indirect supply chain jobs and “additional expenditure in the local area”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, the housing scheme attracted four public objections and one representation in support.

Objectors raised concerns about the “loss of green land” used by children and dogs, impacts on wildlife, increased traffic and “parking problems” and the plans making the Scotch Estate “feel more enclosed”.

Council planning officers, in a report prepared ahead of a decision-making council meeting next week, have recommended the scheme for approval.

If approved, the decision would be subject to a legal agreement securing financial contributions from developers to help mitigate the impacts of the new homes.

This includes a “contribution of £39,800 to allow South Tyneside Council to deliver overall biodiversity net-gain off-site within the South Tyneside area”.

An “ecology coastal mitigation contribution of £20,150” is also requested, as well as arrangements to offer travel cards to first occupiers to “encourage public transport usage”.

The council committee report noted there would not be any “significant harm” to residential amenity, highways, parking, refuse storage, flood risk, drainage, contaminated land and ecology, subject to conditions.

It was also noted that there would be “some loss of open space, part of which has historically been used as a playing pitch” but that the open space was “surplus to requirements” and allocated for housing in the council’s emerging local plan.

Council planners said that “taken together with re-provision of the MUGA on-site and the existence of other playing pitches in the immediate vicinity of the site, it is not considered that significant harm arises in this regard”.

The council committee report adds: “The proposal would boost housing supply (where there is currently under provision) on a site that is in a sustainable location, close to public transport and local shops.

“Furthermore, it is available for development and the emerging local plan (albeit limited in weight, presently) allocates the site for housing.

“These are matters that should be afforded significant weight in favour of the proposed development.

“In addition, the proposal would deliver a significant contribution towards meeting affordable housing need, which again should be afforded significant weight, albeit that such weight is tempered slightly by right to buy (that occupants of the proposal may engage)”.

Those behind the scheme previously said the new MUGA would “provide a high-quality modern facility for both existing and new residents to use, enhancing the overall provision within the Scotch Estate”.

Developers added the new housing would help “address local housing need” and represented “a very substantial benefit” to the area.

The final say on the planning application rests with councillors on South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee, who will meet at South Shields Town Hall next week.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, and will start at 10am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more information on the housing plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0876/23/FUL