3 . Valentino (French Bulldog, one year)

Valentino is a 1-year-old French Bulldog. Valentino is a sweet boy with the people he knows and trusts. He can be worried when meeting new people and needs understanding new owners who are able to take time to form a strong friendship with him. Once Valentino knows you well, he will show you his cuddly side and his playful personality. Valentino can forget his manners when he is excited or worried and can become vocal in these situations. He needs experienced and patient owners who are keen to continue his training and help him keep calm in overwhelming situations such as meeting new people. Valentino is uncomfortable around other dogs and prefers to walk in peaceful locations where he is unlikely to come across other dogs. He can live with with children aged 16 and older and would like to be the only pet in the home. Valentino would love to have a garden where he can play with his large selection of toys and continue his 1-2-1 training with his family. Photo: Dogs Trust Edinburgh