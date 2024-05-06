Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a forever home this Spring.
1. Freya (Belgian Shepherd Dog (Malinois) cross, six months)
Freya is a 6 month old Belgian Mallinois cross. Freya is a super sweet girl who has come into our care from a background where she has not experienced much of normal everyday life. Freya is looking for a home with owners who have owned a working breed or shepherd type breed before and understand the level of exercise and mental stimulation she will require. She will need an active home and could live with children aged 14 years old and above. Freya would like to be the only pet in the home and will need an enclosed garden for her to play in and burn off some of her energy. Photo: Dogs Trust Edinburgh
Lenny is such an amazing lad and going to bring so much fun to the family! He loves carrying and running around with his toys, a bonus if they are squeaky ones! He's full of energy and likes to keep his mind busy too. Mind activities and games will be a great outlet and past time for this little guy. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
Valentino is a 1-year-old French Bulldog. Valentino is a sweet boy with the people he knows and trusts. He can be worried when meeting new people and needs understanding new owners who are able to take time to form a strong friendship with him. Once Valentino knows you well, he will show you his cuddly side and his playful personality. Valentino can forget his manners when he is excited or worried and can become vocal in these situations. He needs experienced and patient owners who are keen to continue his training and help him keep calm in overwhelming situations such as meeting new people. Valentino is uncomfortable around other dogs and prefers to walk in peaceful locations where he is unlikely to come across other dogs. He can live with with children aged 16 and older and would like to be the only pet in the home. Valentino would love to have a garden where he can play with his large selection of toys and continue his 1-2-1 training with his family. Photo: Dogs Trust Edinburgh
Solomon has shown us his love for toys. He especially likes the soft type! He could benefit from learning to 'drop and swap' so the fun can be extended to interacting with his family. Although he can find handling conflicting at times he does much prefer to have you around and likes to have your presence there. Solomon just needs a little extra time to adjust to his environments before showing off his more relaxed nature Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington