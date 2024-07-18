Danny Edmondson, 28, pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A sozzled South Tyneside yob who gets aggressive in drink assaulted a policewoman and struck fear of being headbutted into another, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Hudson, 40, grabbed the first WPC’s left arm causing bruising while being arrested while intoxicated in North Road, Boldon Colliery.

Homeless Hudson then moved as if to strike the second officer as he was being walked to a police station cell after his detention at 9.40pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim statement read to borough magistrates, she said: “I genuinely believed that I was going to be headbutted by Ian Hudson.

“He was intoxicated but that is not an excuse. His behaviour towards me and my colleagues was horrific.”

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told the hearing: “There was an intoxicated male outside a pub.

“The WPC attended in a marked police vehicle, and two other officers arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had cause to speak to the male and it was established that he was intoxicated, and he was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.

“He then became abusive towards the officers, which led to him being restrained. He grabbed the rear of the left arm of the officer and squeezed tightly.

“At custody he was brought out of the police van and asked if he would behave. He said, ‘no’.

“His restraints were removed but he lunged towards the other officer in an attempt to headbutt, but he made no contact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.

He has 12 previous convictions from 15 offences and was last before the courts in April 2022 for assaulting an emergency worker.

Jason Smith, defending, said Hudson had mental health issues that needed to be examined before he could be sentenced.

Mr Smith added: “Ian reports that in circumstances when not drinking, he is fine but has some periods of binge drinking when he then has issues with mental health and aggression. That needs to be explored.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and granted Hudson unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, August 13.