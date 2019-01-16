What South Shields and Jarrow MPs said after Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected by Parliament

Here's how South Tyneside's MPs have responded to the rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, wants cross-party negotiations to get a better Brexit deal for the people

"I think this deal would have been quite damaging. "We have a small window of opportunity to negotiate a better deal and that is what I want to focus efforts on. "We want a deal that protects jobs and the local economy.

"I have said all along that I wanted to have a cross-party consensus lead on a deal.

"The clock is ticking for the Prime Minister to reach out and have these debates.

"Jeremy Corbyn did the right thing calling the vote of no confidence. "I think Theresa May's time as Prime Minister may well be over."

Stephen Hepburn, MP for Jarrow, wants a General Election called to "sort the mess out"

He said: "With the Prime Minister losing the vote by a historic margin it is clear that Theresa May and the Tories are dead on their feet and unable to govern.

"We need a General Election as soon as possible to sort this mess out."