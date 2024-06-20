ITV are on the hunt for people from South Tyneside - do you fit the bill?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeopardy! fans are in luck as the north east’s finest are wanted for the Stephen Fry-led show

ITV is on the hunt for eggheads who can take on Stephen Fry’s revival of Jeopardy!, the popular games show.

The iconic quiz show is returning to ITV later this year and applicants have until September 13 to get involved with the show. Those who think they have what it takes to appear on the show can apply here.

Fry’s version of Jeopardy! ran in early 2024 and is now looking for further applicants for future episodes. The returning ITV show casting reads: “Whisper North Limited is the producer of the Programme and we intend to produce the Programme for ITV (the “Broadcaster”)”

Eligibility for the show can also be found on the link. It reads: “You must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age, due to the nature of the Programme.

You must be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also be currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

“You are not currently employed by us or the Broadcaster nad have not been previously employed by us, or the Broadcaster during the past ten (10) years preceding 1 May 2024 or a live-in partner or immediate relative of an employee of ours or the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies.”

