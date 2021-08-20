One person taken to hospital following a building fire in South Shields

Emergency services were called to a building fire in South Shields on Friday morning – which resulted in one person needing hospital treatment.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 20th August 2021, 9:20 pm

The incident took place at around shortly after 9am on McAnany Avenue, near to South Tyneside District Hospital, on Friday, August 20.

Emergency crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) both attended the scene.

An ambulance crew and a hazardous area response team were sent to the blaze to treat a patient.

Emergency crews were called to McAnany Avenue in South Shields after reports of a house fire. Photo: Google Maps.

As a result of the incident, one person required hospital treatment – their condition is currently unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.15 this morning (Friday, August 20) to reports of a building on fire in McAnany Avenue in South Shields.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one hazardous area response team (HART) and transported one patient to South Tyneside District Hospital.”

