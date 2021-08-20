One person taken to hospital following a building fire in South Shields

The incident took place at around shortly after 9am on McAnany Avenue, near to South Tyneside District Hospital, on Friday, August 20.

Emergency crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) both attended the scene.

Emergency crews were called to McAnany Avenue in South Shields after reports of a house fire. Photo: Google Maps.

As a result of the incident, one person required hospital treatment – their condition is currently unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.15 this morning (Friday, August 20) to reports of a building on fire in McAnany Avenue in South Shields.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one hazardous area response team (HART) and transported one patient to South Tyneside District Hospital.”

