Sunderland AFC fan Bradley Lowery was six years old when he passed away on July 7, 2017, following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

The football-mad youngster, of Blackhall, inspired legions of fundraisers with his never-ending positivity and kindness towards other children, even while fighting his own illness.

Communities across the North East and beyond united to donate and help Bradley get pioneering treatment in America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he died, this money then became the funding base for a charity established in his name.

On today’s (July 7, 2022) sad milestone, Bradley’s loved ones have remembered him on social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing precious memories of their all-too-brief time together.

It said: “Five years ago today my world got torn apart when my precious boy went with the angels.

Bradley Lowery was six when he passed away on July 7, 2017.

"No words I write will be able to describe how I feel on Brad’s angelversary. I wish I could skip July 7 and wake up when the day is over.

"Five years without seeing that beautiful smile, your infectious laughter and your little cheeky personality.

Related content: Bradley Lowery honoured as housing estate names streets in his memory and plants memorial tree

"It feels like a lifetime away since I got to hold you in my arms but the pain in my heart feels like it only happened yesterday.

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.

"My heart is broken and will never be fixed, but I will continue your legacy through the Foundation and I will continue to make you proud.

“We love you so so much Bradley, you will always be mammy and daddy's superhero, one day we will meet again and I will never let you go.

“Until then, make sure you and Grandad Howard look over us and keep us all safe.”

Today, the Bradley Lowery Foundation works to support other unwell children with their own fundraising campaigns for treatment and equipment.

Gemma Lowery set up The Bradley Lowery Foundation with the aim to keep Bradley's legacy alive by helping other sick children.

The team also launched a dedicated support line for the families of children affected by cancer.