The first Shop, Stay and Play event on Saturday, July 30 saw families kick back and tune into three classic films in the Market Square on the giant LED screen.

After a 30-minute delay as the rain cleared, the weekend’s movie medley kicked off at 10.30am on Saturday with the screening of Paw Patrol the Movie, followed by Pixar fantasy film Coco.

The grand finale of the day’s entertainment was the 2021 Disney blockbuster, Encanto, a children’s fairytale set in Colombia in which every child in the town of Encanto is blessed with a magical power – all except star of the movie, Mirabel.

Enjoying the open air cinema at South Shields Market on Saturday, July 30.

Movie-goers weren’t short of options to enjoy from South Shields Market, with plenty of stalls to browse nearby – and the dreary weekend weather didn’t put off the punters, with film fans young and old coming along to watch some of their favourites.

Speaking about South Tyneside summer programme of events, Councillor Margaret Meling, cabinet member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “We are delighted to be staging these events alongside the traditional market at South Shields Market Square over the coming weeks and months.

“We have some great market traders and retailers in South Shields Town Centre and events like these not only offer something a little different for shoppers but encourage people to visit and spend more time in the area.

“Making our high streets more welcoming and attractive to visitors is one of the ways we are delivering on our community priority of investing in our town centres, high streets, villages and hospitality.”

Making the most of the cinema experience in South Shields.

The outdoor cinema will return twice more for families to enjoy over the summer holidays.

On Saturday, August 20 the films will be: Luca (10am), Coco (11.30am) and Sing 2 (1.15pm).

And on Saturday, September 3 film fans can tune in to: Trolls World Tour (10am), Toy Story 4 (11.30am) and The Bad Guys (1.15pm).

Fun for film fans of all ages - despite the weather.