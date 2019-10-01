Comedian Chris Ramsey to channel inner Fred Astaire on Strictly Come Dancing's Movie Week special
South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey will be swapping the cheeky Charleston for some real Hollywood glamour in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The reality show will host its annual Movie Week special on Saturday, October 5 – and audiences can expect to see everything from Disney classics and science fiction to modern favourites and comedy.
Chris and professional partner Karen Hauer will become Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ characters in the 1935 film Top Hat, dancing a foxtrot-inspired American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s Cheek to Cheek.
The routine will be a million miles away to the frantic and charming Charleston, to Take That’s Out of Our Heads, which netted the couple 26 points in week two of the competition.
The dad-of-one was praised for letting his personality shine through in the Charleston, with head judge Shirley Ballas saying Chris’s performance had gone from “something quite ordinary, to quite extraordinary”.
American Smooth covers a category of dances in ballroom style, and can be performed as a waltz, foxtrot, tango or Viennese waltz. It also includes lifts, so here’s hoping the comedian can execute something smooth and sleek.
Other films to spot on Saturday’s show include Disney’s Moana and Aladdin, the Hunger Games and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.
