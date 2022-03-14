Hebburn Helps and local business ExCommunicate get ready to set-off on mercy mission to Ukraine border

With the conflict now in its third week, 1.75 million people have fled to Poland and Co-founder of Hebburn Helps Food Bank, Jo Durkin, and director of local business, ExCommunicate, Paul Briggs, will be making the drive to help refugee families seeking sanctuary across the Polish border from the Russian assault.

They will be joined by Paul’s uncle, Colin Bone, who will be co-driver on the 35 hour drive.

The Food Bank has been a donation point for requested items including toiletries, sanitary products and thermal clothing with items and money being donated by many local businesses, schools and residents.

Enterprise Car and Van Hire in Boldon have also donated a large transit van free of charge.

The trio, along with organiser David Thompson, felt compelled to act after witnessing on TV the tragic impact the conflict was having on the besieged country’s children

Paul, 45, said: “You see these people with children getting off trains with absolutely nothing, other than what they can carry. I’ve two boys of my own and seeing these children suffering was horrible to see.

Jo Durkin ,from Hebburn Helps, with Paul Briggs and David Thompson, loading crates of items to take on their mercy-mission to help refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Photograph: Frank Reid

"It just makes you think how it would feel if it was your children.”

David, 36, added: “My daughter lives with me and you just think what it must be like for these families being spilt-up with their fathers on the front-line and their children having to flee.

"I just wanted to do something to help.”

On Wednesday (March 16) the group will collect items from local schools who are also sending cards with messages of support.

Hebburn Helps Co-founder, Jo Durkin, was left heartbroken after seeing images of families fleeing Ukraine. Picture by Frank Reid

Jo 53, who has five children and seven grandchildren, added: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see what’s happening. There are so many families who’ve had their lives disrupted – I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

"We’ve had so much support from the Hebburn community and if every one does a little bit, together we can make a huge difference.”

The van will depart on Thursday afternoon, via the Amsterdam ferry, and arrive at their destination by Saturday morning, where the trio hope to be able to comfort the refugees in person.

“I just want to give them a hug,” said Jo.

