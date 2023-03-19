News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
37 minutes ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
50 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
2 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
2 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album

‘It is his favourite thing in the world’ – Hebburn mum’s joy after South Tyneside woodwork company builds her autistic son a custom swing for free

A South Tyneside woodwork company who wants to ‘brighten someone’s day’ has built a custom swing for an autistic schoolboy.

By Ryan Smith
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 2 min read

Keen Eye Creators made the custom swing for 11-year-old Ethan Robb, from Hebburn, as part of their “Lets Brighten Someone’s Day” campaign, in which people can nominate others who they feel could do with a goodwill gesture.

Ethan and his mum Angela, 50, were put forward for the project by Carol Gibson, the owner of Deja Vu, after she had met Ethan on a number of occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lindsay Smith, whose dad Colin owns the woodwork business, has told the Gazette about the special moment when Ethan saw his new swing for the first time.

Keen Eye Creations built the custom swing for Ethan Robb.
Keen Eye Creations built the custom swing for Ethan Robb.
Keen Eye Creations built the custom swing for Ethan Robb.
Most Popular
Read More
Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get...

The 39-year-old said: "My dad isn’t rich or anything like that and his business is only small but he wanted to do something just to spread some positivity, especially during the cost of living crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Ethan already had a swing but he had outgrown it so it was really nice to be able to give him a new one as it is a sensory thing for him.

"Angela mentioned beforehand that Ethan doesn’t really get excited for things so his reaction to the new swing melted my heart, he was just so excited by it all.

Ethan's mum, Angela, says it is his "most favourite thing in the whole world".
Ethan's mum, Angela, says it is his "most favourite thing in the whole world".
Ethan's mum, Angela, says it is his "most favourite thing in the whole world".

"It has been a really fun but emotional process.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela has spoken of her surprise at being nominated for the campaign and highlighted how much Ethan enjoys the swing.

She commented: “It was amazing, I don’t think that he has ever had something that has given him such a strong reaction before.

Angela and Ethan.
Angela and Ethan.
Angela and Ethan.

"He has never been off it and he keeps checking every morning to make sure that it is still there as he absolutely loves it – he even shows it off to everyone who comes round the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The spinning aspect of it is brilliant because he can lie there and look up at the sky, which is something that definitely calms and relaxes him.

"When I found out we had been nominated, I was very shocked but I can’t thank Carol enough because it is a lovely thing for him to have.

"It is definitely his favourite thing in the whole world.”

The swing acts as a sensory device for Ethan.
The swing acts as a sensory device for Ethan.
The swing acts as a sensory device for Ethan.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can find out more about Keen Eye Creator’s “Lets Brighten Someone’s Day” campaign by clicking here.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South TynesideHebburn