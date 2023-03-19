Keen Eye Creators made the custom swing for 11-year-old Ethan Robb, from Hebburn, as part of their “Lets Brighten Someone’s Day” campaign, in which people can nominate others who they feel could do with a goodwill gesture.

Ethan and his mum Angela, 50, were put forward for the project by Carol Gibson, the owner of Deja Vu, after she had met Ethan on a number of occasions.

Lindsay Smith, whose dad Colin owns the woodwork business, has told the Gazette about the special moment when Ethan saw his new swing for the first time.

Keen Eye Creations built the custom swing for Ethan Robb.

The 39-year-old said: "My dad isn’t rich or anything like that and his business is only small but he wanted to do something just to spread some positivity, especially during the cost of living crisis.

"Ethan already had a swing but he had outgrown it so it was really nice to be able to give him a new one as it is a sensory thing for him.

"Angela mentioned beforehand that Ethan doesn’t really get excited for things so his reaction to the new swing melted my heart, he was just so excited by it all.

Ethan's mum, Angela, says it is his "most favourite thing in the whole world".

"It has been a really fun but emotional process.”

Angela has spoken of her surprise at being nominated for the campaign and highlighted how much Ethan enjoys the swing.

She commented: “It was amazing, I don’t think that he has ever had something that has given him such a strong reaction before.

Angela and Ethan.

"He has never been off it and he keeps checking every morning to make sure that it is still there as he absolutely loves it – he even shows it off to everyone who comes round the house.

"The spinning aspect of it is brilliant because he can lie there and look up at the sky, which is something that definitely calms and relaxes him.

"When I found out we had been nominated, I was very shocked but I can’t thank Carol enough because it is a lovely thing for him to have.

"It is definitely his favourite thing in the whole world.”

The swing acts as a sensory device for Ethan.

