After being asked by Northumbria Police if they could support the fundraising for a defibrillator in the community, staff and students at Mortimer Community College rose to the challenge and raised more than £700 towards the life saving equipment.

Working together with The Ashley pub in Stanhope Road and North East charity The Red Sky Foundation, Mortimer Community College were able to raise £763 through a non uniform day, which pushed the overall fundraising to its target.

The school regularly gets involved in fundraising events and Deputy Headteacher Joanne Thorton is delighted with the students' efforts.

Mortimer Community College have raised funds for defibrillator. Front PC Darren Lough with pupil Theo Davis, 13 with Ashley pub landlady Cheryl Leighton, pupil Rive Bertram, 12, deputy head Joanne Thornton, Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci and PCSO Steve Graham.

She said: “We got asked to help raise the money by Northumbria Police but then lockdown happened and it all got delayed and pushed back. As soon as the lockdown was over we got straight on it and the pupils got fully behind it. As a school we’re very big on fundraising and the pupils love to help out where they can.

“We’re so proud of the students and they’ve been absolutely brilliant. It doesn’t matter what we do, they always buy in and always try really hard.”

Fundraising and working with the local community is a key part of Mortimer Community College and Joanne believes that link offers students the chance to learn vital life skills.

She added: “It’s really important to have that link with the local community and it’s something we really push and try to educate the students on. You don’t just go to school to learn maths and English, it’s also learning those life skills which the community plays a big role in.”

Sunderland couple Sergio and Emma Petrucci set up the Red Sky Foundation in March 2020, having spent four years raising funds to support children with heart conditions in the North East.

The foundation helps to support cardiac-related causes in the region – including work that helps babies, children and adults living with heart conditions, along with helping to fundraise for public-access defibrillators.

In the future, Mortimer Community College will be working with the charity to offer a first aid training course.

