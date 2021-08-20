'Our sunshine' - Colourful flowers line wall of The Customs House in honour of box office employee Karen Ratcliffe

Karen Ratcliffe, known as ‘the face of the box office’ at South Shields’ Customs House, has sadly passed away just days before her 41st birthday.

The long-standing employee has been described as a woman who brought ‘light and happiness’ to everyone who knew her.

A row of bright bouquets, reflecting Karen’s ‘colourful’ personality, have now been placed outside of the arts venue by her loved ones and colleagues.

A Customs House colleague pays tribute to Karen Ratcliffe by leaving flowers outside of arts venue in South Shields.

A poster on the side of The Customs House building says: “In loving memory of Karen Ratcliffe. Our ray of light, our sunshine. Forever in our hearts.”

Messages paying tribute to Karen were also left with the flowers. One read: “Thank you for everything. What will we do without you?”

Another said: “We will always love and miss you.”

The Customs House has confirmed that it will be lighting up the building in multi-colours on August 24 to celebrate Karen’s 41st birthday as colleagues gather to honour their ‘colourful’ friend.

Customs House employee Karen Ratcliffe sadly died aged just 40. Image by Purple Sugar Photography.

Paying tribute to Karen, The Customs House executive director, Ray Spencer, said: “Karen was the face of the box office, she loved greeting people.

"She had an enormous personality and was committed to her job and looking after everyone.

"She had a colourful personality, colourful hair and wore colourful clothes. Karen was so joyous and was adored by customers.”

Mr Spencer also said that a permanent tribute would be arranged to remember Karen.

Colouful bouquets line the wall of The Customs House in South Shields where Karen Ratcliffe worked.

He added: "Karen lifted people’s spirits even after Covid forced us to close and we’ll never forget that.

“Our hearts go out to Karen’s sister and mum and dad.”

Tributes have also poured in from the South Tyneside community following the sad news of Karen’s passing.

Lou Murray said: “Karen was such a nice lady. I’m so heartbroken she has gone. I’m honoured to call Karen my friend and I’m sending a big hug and my condolences to her family.”

A poster has been placed above the flowers in honour of Karen Ratcliffe which says 'our ray of light, our sunshine'.

Sue Booth added: “A beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. A friend to everyone and anyone who needed her. Remembered always with love.”

Heather Amar said: “Much love to Karen’s family and friends. I have known Karen since she was three-years-old and she just lit up the room when she entered. I will miss her very much.”

Ziggy's Bar in South Shields, run by Stephen Sullivan, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Karen saying: “Karen was the best. She just was. She lit every room up that she walked into. She was the very best friend anyone could ever hope to have and those of us who were lucky enough to consider Karen a friend know just how privileged we are.”

Deborah Anne Swan said: “A very bright light dimmed far too soon. Karen had a huge personality and an even bigger heart. You will be loved and missed forever, beautiful lady.”

Anna Chambers added: “I didn’t know Karen but I’ve seen her a few times when I popped into The Customs House to purchase tickets and she was always smiling.

"Heaven has gained another angel, love and thoughts to all Karen’s loving family and friends.”

Heartfelt messages have been left by loved ones along with the flowers.

