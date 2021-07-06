South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade called to Sandhaven beach following concerns for a kayaker

South Shields coastal rescue team were called to Sandhaven beach following concerns for a kayaker ‘some distance’ away from shore.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:24 am
Sandhaven Beach in South Shields.

South Shields Volunteer life brigade were called to Sandhaven beach at 9.35pm last night (Monday, July 5) following concerns for a kayaker some distance from shore.

Team members attended the scene after just finishing a training session and located the individual using binoculars who was found to be ‘happily’ fishing.

A spokesperson for the Brigade said: “The team had just finished their training session tonight when we were tasked to Sandhaven beach after concerns for a kayaker some distance from shore.

"Team members located the individual using binoculars and he was happily fishing. False alarm with good intent.”

The South Shields Volunteer life brigade team also reminded people to ask for the coastguard in emergencies.

The spokesperson added: “Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

