The Walking Dead star David Morrissey cast alongside Nadine Shah as Whitburn singer makes stage debut
Mercury Award-nominated singer Nadine Shah is set to make her stage debut alongside veteran stage and screen actor David Morrissey.
Shah, who featured in a collaboration with the Royal Opera House and the Royal Ballet last year, has been cast as Titania, Queen of the Fairies, in a new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
The Shakespearean classic is slated to premiere at the Shakespeare North Playhouse, in Prescot, Merseyside, next month (September), before transferring to Newcastle’s Northern Stage in October.
And David Morrissey, star of hit American zombie series the Walking Dead, will be treading the boards as Shah’s on-stage husband Oberon, King of the Fairies.
Morrissey played fan favourite villain the Governor in the cult show between 2012 – 2015 and this year appeared in BBC drama Sherwood, about the impact of the 1984-85 miners’ strike.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, tells the story of one couple’s attempt to elope, the efforts to stop them and the warring fairies whose conflict they get caught up in.
The comedy also introduces some of the Bard’s best-known characters, such as the mischievous Puck and hapless Nick Bottom.
Northern Stage Artistic Director Natalie Ibu said: “For anyone who thinks Shakespeare isn’t for them, there is literally no better company than Not Too Tame to make you reconsider.
"I fully expect to fall back in love with the Bard and I am hyped to be co-producing A Midsummer Night’s Dream with them and Shakespeare North Playhouse.
"It’s going to be wild.”