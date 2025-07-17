Poetry has transformed the Metrocentre’s Blue Mall - this is why

Metrocentre visitors are invited to discover thought-provoking poetry this summer.

Shoppers in the Metrocentre this summer can discover unexpected moments of calm and inspiration thanks to a powerful new poetry installation in the Gateshead shopping centre’s Blue Mall.

In partnership with The Poetry Project, a global mental health initiative created by UK writer James McInerney, the Metrocentre has transformed a high-footfall staircase with hought-provoking, uplifting verses designed to encourage positivity, mindfulness, and kindness.

The project is known worldwide for bringing poetry out of books and into public spaces, making it accessible to everyone.

Most famously, its verses have appeared throughout the London Underground network to give commuters moments of connection and reflection on their daily journeys.

The project aims to create a pause in the bustle of the day, inviting Metrocentre visitors to "go with the flow," "embrace the things that scare you," and take a moment for themselves.

James McInerney, Founder of The Poetry Project, has spoken about the importance of the partnership with the Metrocentre.

He said: “The aim of the project has always been to meet people where they are - in the middle of everyday life - and gently remind them that they are not alone.

“Partnering with Metrocentre allows us to continue that mission by placing poetry in a space where shoppers pass through every day.

“Even just one line can shift a mindset, spark reflection, or offer comfort - and that’s what The Poetry Project is all about.”

Following a successful exhibition in 2022, it marks the second time that the Gateshead shopping centre has teamed up with the The Poetry Project after it drew praise for its gentle but impactful approach.

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, added: "At Metrocentre, we’re passionate about creating meaningful experiences that support the wellbeing of our visitors and our wider community.

“We wanted to create a calm, uplifting moment — right in the heart of the centre — where people can pause, breathe, and feel uplifted."

Metrocentre bosses have confirmed that The Poetry Project installation is free for all visitors and will be on display throughout the summer.