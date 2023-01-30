First section of Holborn development complete as regeneration project continues at South Shields riverside

Work at the site is continuing as planned and has now moved onto the riverside area as the disused docks and former brownfield site is being transformed into a riverside quarter for living and working along with high quality new public space.

The plans will see a failing quay edge wall replaced with a new one and the raising of the former dry docks to overcome serious flooding issues.

Other work includes decontamination of the ground, and three of the docks will be restored which to help preserve the area’s industrial heritage.

Work under way to transform Holborn derelict docklands into a new riverside in development South Shields.

The site will also feature around 350 high-quality family houses and apartments and the associated infrastructure, including a new riverside promenade.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council, said: “Engineering works at Holborn continue as planned, with the first section completed in preparation for the next phase of house building. Work has now moved on to the riverside area.”

What the Holborn site could look like

