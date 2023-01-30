News you can trust since 1849
First section of Holborn development complete as regeneration project continues at South Shields riverside

The first section of work has been completed and is ready for house-building at the new Holborn regeneration project in South Shields.

By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 5:04pm

Work at the site is continuing as planned and has now moved onto the riverside area as the disused docks and former brownfield site is being transformed into a riverside quarter for living and working along with high quality new public space.

The plans will see a failing quay edge wall replaced with a new one and the raising of the former dry docks to overcome serious flooding issues.

Other work includes decontamination of the ground, and three of the docks will be restored which to help preserve the area’s industrial heritage.

Work under way to transform Holborn derelict docklands into a new riverside in development South Shields.
The site will also feature around 350 high-quality family houses and apartments and the associated infrastructure, including a new riverside promenade.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council, said: “Engineering works at Holborn continue as planned, with the first section completed in preparation for the next phase of house building. Work has now moved on to the riverside area.”

In 2021, campaigners and South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck took part in a protest in a fight to save green space from becoming houses at the site and also launched a petition which reached almost 1000 signatures.

What the Holborn site could look like

Timelapse footage shows contractors John F Hunt Regeneration carrying out work to restore three of the docks to preserve the industrial heritage.

John F Hunt Regeneration Ltd were appointed by South Tyneside to carry out civil engineering works at the site.

