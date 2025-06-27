Leading councillors have confirmed a tower block is to be demolished and its elderly residents rehoused following an extensive review of their initial decision.

South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet last month unanimously agreed to demolish Durham Court, the last remaining residential high-rise building in Hebburn.

The 18-storey block, which is for the over 55s, dates back to 1974 and has 111 flats, of which 70 are currently occupied, and “96 occupants reside in the building” with the majority aged over 65.

Durham Court | LDRS

However a valid call-in request was subsequently submitted by a number of opposition councillors for the decision to be referred to the council’s overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee.

A public meeting of the panel was held earlier this month where councillors examined the decision and unanimously agreed to refer the issue back to cabinet for reconsideration.

Leading councillors on the cabinet met on Wednesday, June 25, to consider the concerns raised and make their final verdict – ultimately deciding to stick with their original decision.

Local authority chiefs said this followed a comprehensive options appraisal and a robust scrutiny process.

Three options were considered: direct investment, sale or transfer to another provider, and demolition.

Demolition was identified as the most economically viable and sustainable option, with the least long-term risk to tenants and the council.

Labour’s Councillor Jane Carter, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and community safety, speaking after the meeting, said: “This has been a difficult but necessary decision.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents.

“The scale of investment required to bring Durham Court up to modern standards—estimated at over £12 million—would have placed unsustainable pressure on the Housing Revenue Account and diverted resources from other essential housing improvements across the borough.”

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Liz McHugh, cabinet member for children and families social care and education and skills, who represents the Hebburn North ward where the site is located, said the building is “past its sell-by date.”

She added: “We’ve had numerous calls and chats with the residents because since it got called back to scrutiny our residents have been left in limbo, not knowing whether to move forward for new homes.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, council leader, stressed they had “given careful reconsideration to the matter in light of the concerns” raised by the overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee.

The scrutiny panel had voiced worries over issues including housing projections and how in rehousing all Durham Court residents it could delay appropriate properties being allocated for other vulnerable residents in the borough.

Additional concerns were around the “viability and feasibility” of the £11.9million Hebburn Energy Centre – which heats Durham Court – and whether these issues had been fully considered.

Council reports previously noted Hebburn Energy Centre “was intended to deliver 320 tonnes of carbon savings annually” however “Durham Court represents approximately 62% of that overall carbon saving.”

The panel also raised concerns around the lack of formal “consultation” over the decision after hearing only “engagement” and “drop-in” sessions had taken place.

Concerns were also raised by the scrutiny panel around the lack of a specific environmental impact assessment to date relating to the potential demolition and disposal of materials.

Speaking at the latest meeting of cabinet, Cllr Carter explained the impact of rehousing tenants “can be managed within the remit of the current application policy.”

She added new extra care facilities are currently being built in at Lincoln Court in Hebburn which will further support housing demands.

Meanwhile council chiefs stated the Hebburn Energy Centre will be connected to a nearby children’s home being built by the local authority and they are exploring further connections to other nearby buildings, potentially including schools.

Cllr Carter also explained how further tenant engagement had been undertaken because of the call-in process, including letters to each tenant and drop-in sessions at Durham Court.

She said: “Tenants expressed that the delay in decision making had caused significant stress and anxiety, with tenants having to be told that the relocation process was on hold until the final decision was made.”

Cllr Carter added, in response to concerns around the lack of an environmental impact assessment, this will be provided in the cabinet report to appoint a contractor at the time when that decision is made.

Cabinet will also provide a written response to the scrutiny committee “setting out any reasoning for their decision and responding to the concerns raised.”

In a report previously presented to cabinet, demolition was recommended as the “most economically advantageous option” at £6.6 million, made up of the demolition costs (£2.1 million), discounted rental loss over 30 years, ‘home loss payments’ to tenants and other factors.

The council has pledged to continue working closely with all affected residents, offering tailored support, financial compensation, and priority access to suitable alternative accommodation.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Carter added: “We understand the emotional impact this decision may have on residents, who call Durham Court home.

“We are committed to supporting every individual and family through this transition with compassion, respect, and practical assistance.”

Local authority chiefs have also said “no tenant will be forced to move outside of the Hebburn area unless they choose to.”

A dedicated housing team will remain on-site throughout the transition period.

The demolition process is expected to take approximately three to four years, including the rehousing period.

Council chiefs added the cleared site will offer opportunities for future regeneration in Hebburn town centre.