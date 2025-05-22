Proposals to demolish a tower block and rehouse its elderly residents have been approved by senior councillors.

South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet, at a meeting this week, agreed plans for the future of Durham Court, the last remaining residential high-rise building in Hebburn.

The 18-storey block, which is for the over 55s, dates back to 1974 and has 111 flats, of which 70 are currently occupied, and “96 occupants reside in the building” with the majority aged over 65.

The council has previously stated that because of its non-traditional construction, Durham Court is now “beyond its original intended lifespan.”

Although the council-managed building is classed as safe, surveys found it requires “significant investment” and modernisation and the council has been looking at three options for its future, including direct investment, demolition, or sale or transfer to another housing provider.

In a report presented to cabinet, demolition was recommended as the “most economically advantageous option” at £6.6 million, made up of the demolition costs (£2.1 million), discounted rental loss over 30 years, ‘home loss payments’ to tenants and other factors.

Another option of “direct investment” into the building included £2.5 million to replace ‘soil stacks’ waste water infrastructure and £9.5 million of additional work around roof and window replacements, electrical rewiring, and renewed fire alarms, lighting and pipework.

It was argued that the costs of repairing Durham Court would impact budgets for other housing improvement works across the borough, resulting in “3,600 fewer heating systems or 2,600 homes not receiving new windows”.

Senior councillors also said this option would mean significant disruption to the tenants without any guarantees about the long-term sustainability of the tower block.

Demolition was also preferred over the option to sell the building to another registered housing provider, such as a housing association, with cabinet documents confirming the move would cost £9.5 million, as well as a ballot of tenants under law.

A cabinet report said it was “extremely unlikely that a registered provider would be interested in such a proposal, especially given initial investment and ongoing costs required to operate and maintain such a building.”

At a meeting on Wednesday, May 21, at South Shields Town Hall, South Tyneside Council’s cabinet voted unanimously to agree to the demolition of Durham Court and the rehousing of residents.

Senior councillors stressed there was no deadline for the demolition and that residents would be supported on their “journey” to alternative accommodation in line with their wishes and/or care needs.

In a previous statement, the council said residents would be “given priority for a new home” and an assessment would “establish their individual needs, including any necessary adaptations to their new property”.

All residents will also be eligible to receive a home loss payment of around £8,100 per property, a figure set nationally, and support with the cost of removals.

Councillor Jim Foreman, the council’s previous cabinet member for housing and community safety, who was recently appointed to a new role in a cabinet reshuffle, delivered the cabinet report on Durham Court this week.

The councillor said the demolition option had been recommended after taking into consideration a “range of complex factors, including financial and what is in the best interests of the tenants”.

Cllr Foreman said there had been “considerable tenant engagement in advance of this decision coming to cabinet”, including engagement sessions, letters and officer visits to Durham Court and that there would be “no deadline” for the tenants to move.

“It’s to make sure that the tenants get the property of their choice, so they’re not rushed and not put under any pressure, they just find the property that they require and if they find one they would get it,” he added.

“Also there is other help that is available that the council would be giving to tenants as and when the situation moves along.”

Councillors heard there would be an opportunity for Durham Court residents to move into a new extra care facility or general housing in the area.

Councillor Paul Dean, cabinet member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, praised the council’s approach to consultation and the importance of involving residents in the process.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said Durham Court had reached its lifespan and that “modern buildings are more practical”, as well as noting home loss payments for affected tenants.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said tenants would receive “help in moving on” if needed and that the council would “always be there in supporting the residents on whatever journey they need to go on.”

“We know it’s their homes and this decision is going to be obviously quite challenging for the tenants and it could be seen as upheaval for them, but as a council we will be supporting them throughout,” she added.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, cabinet member for adults, health and independence, also stressed the council would “give every assistance that we can to residents who might find themselves requiring additional support if they go into a new home.”

Although demolition was recommended, the cabinet report said there was a “reputational risk” to the council around its Net Zero agenda because of impacts on the recently completed £11.9 million Hebburn Energy Centre, which provides heat to Durham Court.

It was noted that the scheme was “intended to deliver carbon savings of 320 tonnes per year” and that “Durham Court represents approximately 62 per cent (198 tonnes) of that overall carbon saving”, with “significant investment made in the building (including intrusive works to the individual flats)”.

While mitigated in part by the proposed connection of a children’s home to the energy scheme, it was noted that in the event of the demolition of Durham Court, there would be “an annual income loss to the energy centre” of more than £150,000 per annum.

Cabinet papers said the Hebburn Energy Centre project cost the council “£11.9 million (of which £4.8 million was received from the European Regional Development Fund – ERDF”.

It was confirmed there would be “no clawback of funds” from the ERDF “in the event of Durham Court being demolished”.

The energy centre was not explicitly discussed by cabinet members at Wednesday’s meeting at South Shields Town Hall.

However, a cabinet report added that “options are continually being considered as to how the scheme could be expanded to take in additional buildings, however this is dependent upon external funding.”

The council has said no timescales have been set for the demolition of Durham Court, and that demolition would not begin until all residents find a suitable alternative home.

The council added rehousing residents and the demolition process was likely to take around 3-4 years to complete.