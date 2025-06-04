A decision to demolish a tower block and rehouse its elderly residents is to go before a council scrutiny committee for examination after a valid call-in request was lodged.

South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet recently agreed plans for the future of Durham Court, the last remaining residential high-rise building in Hebburn.

The 18-storey block, which is for the over 55s, dates back to 1974 and has 111 flats, of which 70 are currently occupied, and “96 occupants reside in the building” with the majority aged over 65.

Councillors on cabinet voted unanimously to agree to the demolition of Durham Court and the rehousing of residents.

They added this option had been recommended after taking into consideration a “range of complex factors, including financial and what is in the best interests of the tenants.”

However local authority chiefs have now received a valid call-in request for the decision to be referred to the council’s overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee.

This means a public meeting of the panel will be held to examine the decision and decide whether it should be referred back to cabinet for reconsideration.

The call in request was signed by councillors from across the opposition, including South Tyneside Alliance Group representatives, independents and one Green Group councillor.

It comes after Councillor Andrew Guy, from the South Tyneside Alliance Group, previously voiced concerns over the decision and noted an initial call-in request was deemed not valid, leading to a reworded request being lodged.

Cllr Guy said: “This is about proper accountability.

“Decisions of this scale shouldn’t be signed off without full and open consideration of the long-term impact on residents, services and public investment.”

A verbal update on the future of Durham Court had been due to be heard at the latest meeting of Hebburn Community Area Forum (CAF) on Monday, June 2.

However this was withdrawn from the agenda due to the “valid call-in request” being received, with forum chair Councillor Angela Lamonte explaining this meant the issue could not be discussed.

Labour’s Councillor John McCabe, chair of the council’s overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee, provided an update at the start of the meeting around what will happen next.

The Hebburn South representative said: “A meeting of the overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee will be convened without delay.

“That meeting should take place within the next week.

“This affords the lead members an opportunity to discuss the points that will be raised with the overview committee members and explain why they are related to the other factors behind their initial decision.

“It will then be for the overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee to decide whether the decision should be referred back to the decision maker, i.e. the cabinet, for reconsideration.”

Stuart Wright, council director of place strategy, noted as the decision has been called in it means it “cannot be implemented” and they must now await the outcome of the scrutiny committee meeting.

Labour’s Cllr Lamonte, speaking at Hebburn CAF, said: “Our public is our priority, we are as much in this as you, I’m not part of the cabinet that made the decision.

“It’ll be scrutinised and that means pulled to bits and had a look at everything that’s been raised, but we can’t give you any information at this time and we are not allowed to discuss it.”

A meeting of the overview and scrutiny coordinating and call-in committee has now been scheduled for 12.15pm on Monday, June 9, for the issue to be discussed.