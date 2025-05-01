Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish part of a shopping centre in South Tyneside have been given the green light, with works due to start this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Viking Centre in Jarrow town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition plans for part of Viking Centre in Jarrow include the former Wilko store and a row of other shops | LDRS

Demolition plans were linked to a row of retail units near the Ellison Street entrance to the shopping centre and along Bede Precinct.

Those behind the scheme said demolition comprised “a number of units that are largely vacant, including the former Wilko building on the corner of Bede Precinct and Ellison Street”.

A number of the units adjacent to the former Wilko store proposed for demolition have most recently been occupied by charity shops.

Planning documents also confirmed that the Jarrow Buffs Social Club at 96 Ellison Street is “not part of the [demolition] application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the prior approval application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on April 29, 2025.

A council decision report said that “no responses were received” during a council public consultation exercise on the demolition plan.

Council planners also said that the “proposed method of demolition would be appropriate given the scale of the building” and that the “method of site restoration would also be acceptable, leaving the site in a tidy condition”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report adds: “It is considered that given the nature and scale of the proposed demolition work that prior approval is required.

“However, it is considered that the proposed method of demolition and site restoration would be acceptable.

“It is therefore recommended that although prior approval is required, it is hereby approved.

“As part of the application process, consultation has been undertaken with the council’s countryside team. They have reviewed the submitted information and concluded that the application site would have a low risk for the presence of protected species, as such no further action with regard to ecology is required to support the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the residual risk of bats and birds at [the] site, two informatives have been added to provide guidance to the applicant.”

Details of the demolition of retail units were previously set out in a covering letter submitted to the council, which noted the buildings would be “demolished to slab level”.

It was also noted that the buildings were “not listed, not located within a conservation area and do not fall within a locally designated area or protected landscape.”

Under planning conditions linked to demolition applications, work generally has to take place within five years of the decision date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the planning application for part of the Viking Centre in Jarrow states demolition is expected to start in July, 2025 and would be completed by December 1, 2025.

Planning documents note that fencing would be erected “prior to any works commencing” and that a “wheel jet wash arrangement [would be] put in place for all vehicles working on and leaving the site”.

It was noted that buildings would be “demolished employing a top-down method”, with the “roofing removed first followed by the inwardly pulling in of the perimeter walls”.

In addition, “dust suppression” measures would be “adopted at all times during any dust arising works throughout the site.”

For more information on the demolition plan or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250243